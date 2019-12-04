Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Japan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 09:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, during a media opportunity in Tokyo, Japan

Japan unveiled a $120 billion (93.5 billion pounds) fiscal package on Thursday to support stalling growth in the world's third-largest economy amid offshore risks and as policymakers look to sustain activity beyond the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the 13 trillion yen (93.3 billion pounds) package on Thursday, the size of which had been reported previously. The government is expected to announce further details of the package later in the day after the cabinet has approved it.

"We managed to compile a strong policy package," Abe told a gathering of ruling party lawmakers and government officials on Thursday.

"It's based on three pillars of ensuring disaster rebuilding and safety, providing intensive support to overcome downside economic risks and sustaining economic vitality after the Tokyo Olympics," he added.

The economic package amounts to 25 trillion yen when government loans, credit guarantees and private-sector spending are included, sources have told Reuters this week.

Japan's economy ground to a near halt in July-September as the global slowdown knocked exports. Retail sales also tumbled at their fastest pace in more than 4-1/2 years in October as a sales tax hike prompted shoppers to tighten their purse strings.

"Fiscal policy is a smart thing to do right now particularly because there really isn't much opportunity for any monetary policy movement given that there just isn't any space on the monetary policy side," said Moody's Analytics economist Steve Cochrane before Abe's announcement.

"If it's infrastructure spending or spending on education and training for either young people or retraining the older generation that is staying in the labour force longer – these are activities that would provide near-term juice for the economy but maybe have long-term impact as well," Cochrane added.

In compiling the package, Japan's heavily indebted government will tap stretched fiscal space to combat overseas risks and the impact of a sales tax hike.

The 13 trillion yen includes more than 3 trillion yen from fiscal investment and loan programmes, as the heavily indebted government seeks to take advantage of low borrowing costs under the central bank's negative interest rate policy.

The spending will spread over a supplementary budget for this fiscal year to March and an annual budget for the coming fiscal year from April, both to be compiled later this month.

"Rather than pushing up the economy, we see it as easing negative factors," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

The stimulus package is smaller than the last major package compiled in 2016, worth 28 trillion yen, when the Brexit vote darkened the Japan's export outlook.

To strike the balance between spurring growth and maintaining fiscal discipline, Tokyo will steer clear of fresh deficit-covering bond issuance, the Nikkei business daily reported this week.

(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Yoshifumi Takemoto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
04:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade De..
DJ
04:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade De..
DJ
02:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade De..
DJ
10:36aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade De..
DJ
10:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade De..
DJ
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade De..
DJ
07:34aGlobal Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade Deal
DJ
05:57aGlobal Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade Deal
DJ
02:44aShanghai stocks slip as Sino-U.S. trade deal prospects dampened
RE
12:13aHong Kong stocks hit near two-month low on trade worries; China also falls
RE
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
09:10pMARUBENI : Self-Driving Vehicle PoC at Chubu Centrair International Airport Rest..
PU
08:45pEISAI : to Present New Research on Eribulin (Halaven) at 42nd Annual San Antonio..
AQ
05:33pSONY : Music to sell The Beatles goods in North America
AQ
10:48aHONDA MOTOR : Begins Joint Demonstration Testing of Miimo, 's Robotic Lawn Mower..
AQ
10:48aNISSAN MOTOR : Group reports November 2019 U.S. sales
AQ
10:00aKONICA MINOLTA : Approves RELYCO Substrates and Media for Use on Its Flagship Ac..
AQ
09:15aFAMILYMART : Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys rice ball for NT$27, pockets NT$..
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 489 End-of-day quote.3.16%
TOKYO DOME CORPORATION 1022 End-of-day quote.2.30%
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD. 2397 End-of-day quote.2.17%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 1538 End-of-day quote.1.92%
TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION 3310 End-of-day quote.1.85%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. 1823 End-of-day quote.-2.88%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 7654 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
AGC INC. 3870 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1826 End-of-day quote.-4.50%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 63700 End-of-day quote.-5.21%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group