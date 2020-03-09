Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 03/06 01:25:00 am
20690.07 PTS   -3.00%
01:14aGlobal Markets Rocked by Oil-Price Clash
DJ
01:06aJapan warns against yen spike as investors seek safety on virus spread
RE
12:49aWorld stocks toppled by coronavirus shock, oil price crash
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Japan warns against yen spike as investors seek safety on virus spread

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 01:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Light is cast on a Japanese 10,000 yen note as it's reflected in a plastic board in Tokyo, in this picture illustration

Japan's finance minister warned on Monday against investors pushing up the yen rapidly, saying the government will closely watch market moves which he described as "nervous" amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

Taro Aso made the comment at an ad-hoc news conference held after the yen jumped more than 3% to a day high of 101.58 per dollar, its highest in three years.

The benchmark Nikkei share index <.N225> tumbled to 14-month lows on Monday, on rising fear that the spread of the coronovirus epidemic could severely damage the global economy.

"We must watch currency and stock market moves for a while. We'll examine them carefully," Aso told reporters.

Asked whether Japan needs to intervene in the currency market to stem the yen's strength, Aso declined to comment.

Aso's comment came after a senior finance ministry official stepped up warnings that the authorities would watch market moves with a "greater sense of urgency" amid the virus fears.

The spread of the epidemic has prompted heavy selling of riskier assets by investors and a scramble into assets such as the yen, which are perceived to be safer havens during times of financial distress.

Japanese policymakers tend to talk down gains in the currency, fearing that sharp appreciation hurts competitiveness of the country's goods overseas and further damage the export-led economy, which is teetering on the edge of recession.

"Nervous moves are seen" in the currency market, the official told reporters, after the yen broke through 104 per dollar.

The official added that he would consider whether to hold a meeting with officials from the Bank of Japan and the financial watchdog to discuss financial markets.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 107,000 across the world and 3,600 people have died, as the outbreak caused more economic disruption.

Japan last intervened in foreign exchange markets in 2011 to stem yen gains in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by large earthquakes and a tsunami. Tokyo has stayed out of the market since then.

Japanese officials say they are sticking to an agreement of the Group of Seven and Group of 20 economies that excess volatility and disorderly market moves damage the economy, a tacit agreement they interpret as allowing action against sharp market swings.

(Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -1.00% 117.24 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
NIKKEI 225 -3.00% 20690.07 Real-time Quote.-9.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
01:14aGlobal Markets Rocked by Oil-Price Clash
DJ
01:06aJapan warns against yen spike as investors seek safety on virus spread
RE
12:49aWorld stocks toppled by coronavirus shock, oil price crash
RE
12:47aWorld stocks toppled by coronavirus shock, oil price crash
RE
12:45aWorld stocks toppled by coronavirus shock, oil price crash
RE
03/08Japan's economy shrinks faster than estimated as virus compounds recession ri..
RE
03/08Japan's economy shrinks faster than estimated as virus compounds recession ri..
RE
03/08Japan monitoring market moves as stocks plunge, yen soars - Suga
RE
03/06China's Ruyi yet to secure Bally deal financing as coronavirus weighs - sourc..
RE
03/06Bonds Extend Rally as Investors Retreat From Stock Market
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
03/08NEC : and Siemens Partner to Provide AI Monitoring and Analysis Solution to Acce..
BU
03/08TOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing Aims to Continue its Strong Start in the Mexican Hea..
AQ
03/06CANCELING TOKYO OLYMPICS WOULD LOWER : estimate
AQ
03/06HONDA MOTOR : Car sale, production fell by 43.92%, 46.08% respectively during 7 ..
AQ
03/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Four arrested, 41kg hashish recovered
AQ
03/06MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Strategic Partnership with Leading AI Platform Startup,..
AQ
03/06MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION : Organizational and Personnel Changes
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD. 2594 End-of-day quote.4.51%
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 6650 End-of-day quote.4.23%
HITACHI, LTD. 3692 End-of-day quote.4.18%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 3896 End-of-day quote.3.51%
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD. 2712 End-of-day quote.3.47%
FUJITSU LIMITED 11080 End-of-day quote.-1.82%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 958 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
HINO MOTORS, LTD. 876 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
SHIMIZU CORPORATION 934 End-of-day quote.-2.10%
NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. 185 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group