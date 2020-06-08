Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese shares at three-and-half-month high as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:48am EDT
Attendees are seen next to a screen showing stock price index after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market in Tokyo

Japanese stocks climbed to a fresh three-and-half-month high on Monday after a surprise increase in U.S. employment gave investors further confidence of a swift global economic recovery from a coronavirus-triggered slump.

The benchmark Nikkei average <.N225> advanced 1.4% to 23,178.10 points, its highest closing level since Feb. 21.

All three major indexes on the Wall Street gained more than 2% on Friday, after the May employment report showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly added 2.5 million jobs last month, providing evidence that it was headed for a quicker-than-anticipated recovery. [.N]

Reflecting continued confidence in the revival of the global economy, the safe-haven yen weakened further, with the dollar/yen <JPY=EBS> hitting a 2-1/2-month high of 109.85 yen late Friday.

As a weaker yen boosts Japanese manufacturers' profits made abroad when repatriated, shares of export-oriented automakers were in demand, with Nissan and Mazda jumping 7.8% and 5.7%, respectively.

Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields surged on Friday, providing a tailwind for Tokyo-listed financial stocks <.IINSU.T><.IBNKS.T>. Dai-ichi Life Holdings climbed 6.5% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) added 4.5%. [US/N]

Elsewhere, oil-related companies were higher as oil prices advanced after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July. [O/R]

Japan's top oil and gas exploration companies Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) gained 5.1% and 3.8%, respectively, while oil wholesalers JXTG Holdings and Idemitsu Kosan Showa Shell surged 2.7% and 3.0%, respectively.

The broader Topix rose 1.1% to 1,630.72, its highest closing since Feb. 21, with all but three of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange finishing higher.

The market, however, did not react to Japan's revised GDP data that showed a slightly stronger-than-expected capital expenditure.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. 6.79% 1486.5 End-of-day quote.-18.17%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD. 0.13% 2398 End-of-day quote.-20.86%
INPEX CORPORATION 1.35% 766 End-of-day quote.-32.60%
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD. -0.05% 2108 End-of-day quote.-28.66%
JXTG HOLDINGS, INC. -0.12% 416.6 End-of-day quote.-16.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.34% 42.78 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 5.85% 796 End-of-day quote.-15.14%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.59% 462.6 End-of-day quote.-22.02%
NIKKEI 225 1.38% 23178.1 Real-time Quote.-3.35%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 4.77% 452.2 End-of-day quote.-28.91%
SHOWA CORPORATION 0.13% 2259 End-of-day quote.-0.57%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.45% 68.369 Delayed Quote.10.90%
WTI -1.41% 39.869 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
03:06aGlobal Stocks Gain on Recovery Optimism -- Update
DJ
02:48aJapanese shares at three-and-half-month high as U.S. data boosts recovery hop..
RE
01:11aGlobal Stocks Gain on Recovery Optimism
DJ
12:15aFujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July
RE
06/05Weekly market update : A V-shaped recovery
06/05Global Stocks Advance
DJ
06/04Broadcom's revenue forecast disappoints on possible Apple iPhone delay
RE
06/04Broadcom's revenue forecast disappoints on possible Apple iPhone delay
RE
06/04TODAY ON WALL STREET: Good news from Europe
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Hopes Build for More Sti..
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 1467 End-of-day quote.8.91%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 882 End-of-day quote.7.69%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2784 End-of-day quote.7.06%
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. 1486.5 End-of-day quote.6.79%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 1113 End-of-day quote.6.66%
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 526 End-of-day quote.-2.05%
SKY PERFECT JSAT HOLDINGS INC. 442 End-of-day quote.-2.21%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 5210 End-of-day quote.-2.43%
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION 5360 End-of-day quote.-3.25%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 444 End-of-day quote.-4.10%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group