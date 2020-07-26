Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese shares drop on Sino-U.S. tensions, stronger yen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 11:37pm EDT

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dropped on Monday due to worries about worsening ties between China and the United States, with exporters taking a hit due to a firmer yen.

At the midday break, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.54% at 22,629.30. Markets in Japan were closed on July 23 and July 24.

All but five of 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded lower, with shippers, steel makers and airlines leading the declines.

Investor sentiment was hit on further deterioration in Sino-U.S. relations, following the tit-for-tat consulate closures in both countries.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday Washington and its allies must use "more creative and assertive ways" to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways.

The tense backdrop underpinned the safe-haven yen, with the currency rising to a four-month high of 105.68 yen to the dollar over the long weekend.

Exporters Mitsubishi Motors shed 3.24%, Toshiba Corp declined 2.45% and Fanuc Corp dropped 1.71%.

Among other individual shares, defence-related names gained due to tensions between the two largest economies.

Mine manufacturer Ishikawa Seisakusho Ltd rallied 7.19%, while flare manufacturer Hosoya Pyro-Engineering Co Ltd added 7.19%.

Semiconductor-related companies were bruised by a decline in Intel Corp shares following a report about a delay in its production of a 7-nanometer chip.

Screen Holdings Co Ltd slipped 3.25%, while Alps Alpine Co Ltd and Disco Corp lost 3.05% and 2.84%, respectively.

The broader Topix was down 0.5% at 1,565.02. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 1.37% 1475 End-of-day quote.-40.81%
DISCO CORPORATION -1.37% 27420 End-of-day quote.5.87%
FANUC CORPORATION 0.12% 20820 End-of-day quote.2.41%
HOSOYA PYRO-ENGINEERING CO., LTD. 3.10% 1031 End-of-day quote.5.42%
INTEL CORPORATION -16.24% 50.59 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
ISHIKAWA SEISAKUSHO, LTD. 2.52% 1670 End-of-day quote.-6.39%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.09% 278 End-of-day quote.-39.30%
NIKKEI 225 -0.58% 22751.61 Real-time Quote.-3.83%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.36% 5530 End-of-day quote.-26.17%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 2.36% 3475 End-of-day quote.-6.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
07/26Japanese shares drop on Sino-U.S. tensions, stronger yen
RE
07/26Gold hits record high as U.S.-China ties worsen, Asia stocks helped by tech
RE
07/26Japan's nikkei average futures down 1.05% in early trade
RE
07/24Japan, Britain to protect encryption keys in trade pact, Nikkei says
RE
07/24Weekly market update : The equation gets complicated
07/24World shares retreat on rise in Sino-US tensions
RE
07/24Hong Kong stocks end week lower as Sino-U.S. tensions escalate
RE
07/24China shares lead Asian retreat on Sino-US tensions, euro holds near highs
RE
07/24China shares drop as Washington and Beijing clash over consulates
RE
07/22Shares drop as China consulate closure fans Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
INPEX CORPORATION 663.9 End-of-day quote.2.83%
M3, INC. 5160 End-of-day quote.2.38%
TOYOBO CO., LTD. 1560 End-of-day quote.2.16%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. 13405 End-of-day quote.2.06%
OBAYASHI CORPORATION 1001 End-of-day quote.1.83%
SECOM CO., LTD. 9201 End-of-day quote.-3.16%
KEIO CORPORATION 5850 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
TERUMO CORPORATION 4007 End-of-day quote.-4.02%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 8415 End-of-day quote.-4.64%
FUJIKURA LTD. 315 End-of-day quote.-5.41%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group