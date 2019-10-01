Log in
NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Japanese shares fall as weak U.S. data reinforce fear of economic slowdown

10/01/2019 | 10:30pm EDT
Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Wednesday after manufacturing activity in the United States shrank to its lowest in more than a decade, offering further evidence that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is slowing global growth.

At 0150 GMT the Nikkei average share price index was down 0.55% on the day at 21,765.89.

A survey from the U.S. Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Tuesday showed manufacturing activity in the United States tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September as the trade war weighed on exports. [nL2N26L0OS]

Last week separate data showed U.S. consumer spending slowed and capital goods orders fell in August as a year-long standoff over China's trade policy starts to hobble the world's largest economy. [nL2N26H1DK]

In Japan, there were 149 decliners on the Nikkei index against 70 advancers on Wednesday.

Heavy equipment makers and exporters led declines as weak manufacturing data in the United States - a major market for Japanese capital goods - and a slightly stronger yen threaten corporate profit.

The largest percentage losses were Yaskawa Electric Corp down 4.46%, followed by Rakuten Inc losing 4.03% and Nissan Chemical Corp down by 3.91%.

The biggest percentage gainers were Kansai Electric Power Co Inc up 3.63%, followed by Casio Computer Co Ltd gaining 2.99% and Sumco Corp up by 2.80%.

The broader Topix index fell 0.48% to 1,595.25.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.46 billion, compared to an average of 1.18 billion yen in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. -0.18% 1672 End-of-day quote.31.24%
NIKKEI 225 0.59% 21885.24 Real-time Quote.9.31%
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION 2.34% 4600 End-of-day quote.-18.44%
RAKUTEN, INC. 2.63% 1093 End-of-day quote.53.30%
SUMCO CORPORATION 0.90% 1463 End-of-day quote.27.11%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 1.49% 1226.5 End-of-day quote.-25.67%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 4.67% 4150 End-of-day quote.61.92%
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1318 End-of-day quote.4.85%
MINEBEAMITSUMI INC. 1792 End-of-day quote.4.73%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 4150 End-of-day quote.4.67%
KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 787 End-of-day quote.4.65%
TOKUYAMA CORPORATION 2592 End-of-day quote.4.64%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 8260 End-of-day quote.-1.67%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5120 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. 6570 End-of-day quote.-2.38%
TERUMO CORPORATION 3395 End-of-day quote.-2.44%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 6495 End-of-day quote.-4.54%
