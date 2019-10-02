Log in
NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Japanese shares take a spill on U.S. manufacturing activity shocker

10/02/2019 | 02:37am EDT
Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Wednesday after manufacturing activity in the United States contracted by the most in more than a decade, offering further evidence that the U.S.-China trade war is slowing global growth.

The Nikkei average share price index ended down 0.49% at 21,778.61.

A survey from the U.S. Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Tuesday showed manufacturing activity in the United States tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September as the trade war weighed on exports. [nL2N26L0OS]

"The ISM figures were surprisingly low, and this is having a direct impact on Japan's industrial shares," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co.

"Exports don't make up such a large share of the U.S. economy, but there are still concerns about global trade," he said.

There were 150 decliners on the Nikkei index against 69 advancers on Wednesday.

Heavy equipment makers and exporters led declines as any weakness in the United States - a major market for Japanese capital goods - and a slightly stronger yen could impact corporate profits.

The largest losers in the index by percentage were Nissan Chemical Corp down 5.43%, followed by Rakuten Inc losing 4.76% and Yaskawa Electric Corp down by 4.22%.

The largest gainers were Kansai Electric Power Co Inc up 3.22%, followed by KDDI Corp gaining 2.99 %, and Casio Computer Co Ltd up by 2.69%.

The broader Topix index fell 0.42% to 1,596.29.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.01 billion, compared to the average of 1.18 billion yen in the past 30 days.

($1 = 107.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. -0.18% 1672 End-of-day quote.31.24%
KDDI CORPORATION 0.51% 2839.5 End-of-day quote.9.42%
NIKKEI 225 -0.49% 21778.61 Real-time Quote.9.31%
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION 2.34% 4600 End-of-day quote.-18.44%
RAKUTEN, INC. 2.63% 1093 End-of-day quote.53.30%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 1.49% 1226.5 End-of-day quote.-25.67%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 4.67% 4150 End-of-day quote.61.92%
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1318 End-of-day quote.4.85%
MINEBEAMITSUMI INC. 1792 End-of-day quote.4.73%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 4150 End-of-day quote.4.67%
KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 787 End-of-day quote.4.65%
TOKUYAMA CORPORATION 2592 End-of-day quote.4.64%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 8260 End-of-day quote.-1.67%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5120 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. 6570 End-of-day quote.-2.38%
TERUMO CORPORATION 3395 End-of-day quote.-2.44%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 6495 End-of-day quote.-4.54%
