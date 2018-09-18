New U.S. Tariffs Hit China; Beijing Vows to Strike Back

President Trump said he will impose new tariffs on about $200 billion in Chinese goods and threatened to add hundreds of billions more, escalating trade tensions between the world's largest economies.

Hedge Funds Struggle to Profit From Choppy Markets in Asia

The recent surge in stock, bond and currency volatility in Asia isn't having the expected positive effect on hedge-fund performance. In Tuesday trading, most Asian stock indexes were little changed; Tokyo's Nikkei was the biggest gainer, up 1.6%.

A Twist in the U.S. Tariff Battle: 'It's Helping China Be More Competitive'

China for years has been pushing its economy away from inexpensive exports toward advanced factories and products. That process is now accelerating in the Pearl River Delta, the country's manufacturing center, as companies respond to the economic blow of U.S. tariffs.

Trump Adviser Kudlow Blames Deficits on Spending, Not Tax Cuts

A top economic adviser to President Trump said the U.S. is ready to engage in serious trade talks with China, in comments that also shrugged off massive U.S. government budget deficits as largely a function of too much government spending and not tax cuts.

Manufacturing Activity Expansion Slows

Business activity in New York's manufacturing industry grew at a slower rate this month compared with August, as shipments and unfilled orders fell while inventories rose.

RBA Downplays Risks Around Mortgage Rate Increases

The Reserve Bank of Australia is downplaying risks to the housing market from rising mortgage interest rates, saying that the cost of funding a home loan is still below that a year ago.

Fans of Coal Are Reaping the Rewards

Bets on coal by global mining firms pay off as Asian demand lifts prices

China Rebukes Local Officials Over Debt Pile

China's Finance Ministry is upping the pressure on local governments, reprimanding dozens of officials in one province that has seen its debt troubles spill into public protests.

Tariff Uncertainty Drags on Stocks

U.S. stocks slipped as fresh trade threats between the U.S. and China stoked caution among investors.

Oil Prices Trade Slightly Lower

Oil prices edged lower on Monday, giving back gains as traders weighed the potential impact of Iran sanctions.