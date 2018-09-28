Italian Budget Weighs Down European Stocks

Italy's new budget target dragged down European markets as global stocks diverged on the final trading day of the quarter.

Italy Widens Budget-Deficit Target

Italy's antiestablishment government has significantly widened its budget-deficit target for next year to fund its electoral promises, in a move that will likely put it on collision course with the European Union.

Germany's Labor Boom Continues as September Jobless Claims Fall

Germany's labor market continued its strong streak in September, as jobless claims plunged more than expected and the unemployment rate hit a fresh record low, a trend that has been bolstering private consumption and tax receipts in Europe's largest economy

Japan's Benchmark Stock Index Hits 27-Year High

The Nikkei 225 hit its highest intraday level since November 1991-as Japan's epic 1980s boom was unraveling-before closing up 1.4% at 24120.04, a fresh eight-month high.

Fed Chairman Addresses Concerns About Flattening Yield Curve

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down concerns that bond markets were signaling rising odds of a recession and reiterated his positive assessment of the U.S. economy.

Democrats Reject Trump Nafta Deal Without Canada

Congressional Democrats are resisting the Trump administration's move to proceed without Canada in a new Nafta deal with Mexico, as Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer visited Capitol Hill on Thursday to brief lawmakers.

Bank of Canada Governor Poloz: Economy Doing 'Quite Well' for Past Year

Canada's economy is doing well and interest rates are expected to gradually move higher, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Thursday, despite uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

China Skips Open-Market Operations for 3rd-Straight Day

China's central bank skipped its open-market operations for a third straight day on Friday, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate increase.

U.S. Farm Sector Braces For Protracted Trade Fight

Smithfield CEO Ken Sullivan said a resolution to the standoffs that have resulted in retaliatory tariffs from China and Mexico isn't occurring quickly enough.

Inquiry Blames Greed for Australian Banks' Failure to Protect Clients

An independent probe into misconduct in Australia's financial industry has blamed greed for a failure by banks and insurance companies to protect consumers.