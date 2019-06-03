Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei down as trade woes, strong yen hurt; SoftBank Group extends losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 11:26pm EDT
People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on Tuesday morning as festering trade tensions and a stronger yen hurt sentiment while extended losses for index-heavy SoftBank Group added to the overall pressure on the market.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.4% to 20,325.02 at the midday break, after opening a tad higher.

Escalating trade tensions between the United States and China have sapped investor risk appetite and rattled financial markets in the past month. In Japan, the Nikkei has lost nearly 9% since the beginning of May.

Overnight, there was more downbeat news, with the Nasdaq sliding into correction mode as the index lost more than 10% from its May 3 closing record. U.S. factory activity also disappointed, with the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's gauge of manufacturing activity unexpectedly falling in May to the weakest level in more than 2-1/2 years amid global trade tensions.

"There are negative catalysts filled in the market such as the poor U.S. ISM, the weak Nasdaq market and a rising yen," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The dollar dropped to 107.885 yen overnight, its lowest since early January, before recovering to 108.045 yen in Asian trade.

But Takahashi said that sharp losses in manufacturers' stocks over the past month triggered temporary short-covering.

Fanuc Corp rose 1.3% after dropping 13% over the past month, while Tokyo Electron gained 1.4% after shedding 17%.

A drop in the U.S. technology sector overnight chilled investor sentiment, dragging down SoftBank Group Corp by more than 3%. The stock took a hefty negative 30 points off from the Nikkei, with traders citing concerns about the profitability of its tech-focused Vision Fund.

"Investors are starting to question the Vision Fund's investment performance. They are questioning technology companies' valuations whose sales are soaring but not the profitability," said Makoto Kikuchi, the chief executive of Myojo Asset Management.

SoftBank Group stock tumbled 6.2% on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company's bid to raise a second mega fund has met with a chilly reception from some of the world's biggest money managers.

Casio Computer jumped 2.3% after the company said that it will buy back up to 5 billion yen of its own shares.

The broader Topix shed 0.4% to 1,492.49.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Ayai Tomisawa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
06/03ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Investors Mull Trade War, Potentia..
DJ
06/03Asian shares fall as weak data inflames growth fears
RE
06/03Nikkei down as trade woes, strong yen hurt; SoftBank Group extends losses
RE
06/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Ends In Correction Territory As Tech Giants Come Unde..
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides Into Correction Territory
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Investors Weigh Trade Tensions
DJ
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Steady as Investors Weigh Trade Talks
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
06/03HITACHI : IR Day 2019
PU
06/03NEC : A More Accurate, Low-Cost 39 GHz Beamforming Transceiver for 5G Communicat..
AQ
06/03RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Wednesday, June 5
AQ
06/03CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by GIOVANNI SHOP DI SIMON V..
PU
06/03CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTIN..
PU
06/03CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Game electronic virz di ..
PU
06/03CANON : obtained Precautionary Order against Idem Rebuilding di Carbonara Giusep..
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 1316 End-of-day quote.3.99%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 5448 End-of-day quote.3.67%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 1527.5 End-of-day quote.3.10%
TAISEI CORP 4065 End-of-day quote.2.52%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC 571 End-of-day quote.2.33%
UNITIKA LTD 330 End-of-day quote.-4.62%
JGC CORP 1373 End-of-day quote.-5.31%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 2901 End-of-day quote.-5.66%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 9612 End-of-day quote.-6.22%
CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD. 1085 End-of-day quote.-7.26%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About