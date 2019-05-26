Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei edges up as market awaits news on Japan-U.S. trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 11:39pm EDT
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei edged up on Monday morning, helped by Wall Street's Friday gains, while the market awaited the outcome of trade talks between the leaders of Japan and United States.

The Nikkei share average added 0.3% to 21,181.80 at the midday break. Hit by intensifying U.S.-China trade frictions, the benchmark index has dropped 5% this month.

The market's direction is expected to rely on the outcome of the trade talks, while volume may stay subdued with fewer traders in the market as U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday, analysts said.

On Monday, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold formal talks. A joint news conference will be held from 0500 GMT.

The two leaders golfed and attend a sumo tournament, putting on a show of friendship meant to demonstrate the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, but they have policy disagreements over trade.

Trump has threatened to target Japanese automakers with high tariffs in his effort to cut trade surpluses with other countries.

"The market seems to stay positive about the trade talks after seeing headlines suggesting their friendly relationship over the weekend," said Ryohei Yoshida, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The market focus is on tariffs on autos, while they are optimistic about the developments after Trump tweeted about a progress in the Japan-U.S. talks, Yoshida said.

"Great progress being made in our trade negotiations with Japan. Agriculture and beef heavily in play," Trump tweeted after arriving back in Tokyo from the suburban golf course where the two played.

"Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers."

Index-heavy names such as Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group Corp advanced on Monday, up 1.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Exporters were in demand. Sony Corp rose 0.9%, Subaru Corp gained 1.8% and Hitachi Ltd soared 1.7%.

The broader Topix added 0.4% at 1,546.90.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Ayai Tomisawa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
05/26Nikkei edges up as market awaits news on Japan-U.S. trade talks
RE
05/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Trump Visits Japan
DJ
05/26Asia stocks flat, euro holds firm after fragmented Europe vote
RE
05/26Asia stocks flat, euro holds firm after fragmented Europe vote
RE
05/25Flex Halted Some Huawei Production, Resumed Shipping Majority of Items - Upda..
DJ
05/24Dow Industrials Fall for Fifth Straight Week
DJ
05/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rebound, But Finish Week Lower
DJ
05/24Dow Industrials Fall for Fifth Straight Week -- Update
DJ
05/24Flex Halts at Least Part of Its Huawei Production -Nikkei
DJ
05/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rebound After Selloff
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
05/26SONY : Announces Endorsement of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosu..
PU
05/26TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Highlights FY2018 Ended March 31, 2019 Presentation Ma..
PU
05/26RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, May 28
AQ
05/26HONDA MOTOR : Rossi finishes second to Pagenaud in dramatic Indy 500
AQ
05/26Carmakers FCA and Renault to go public on tie-up talks
RE
05/26Carmakers FCA and Renault to go public on tie-up talks
RE
05/26SONY : Snapchat to let users add music to their posts
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
DENA CO LTD 2182 End-of-day quote.4.75%
RAKUTEN INC 1138 End-of-day quote.4.50%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 5276 End-of-day quote.3.21%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 910 End-of-day quote.2.94%
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD 2546 End-of-day quote.2.45%
CANON INC 3081 End-of-day quote.-3.48%
FUKUOKA FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1957 End-of-day quote.-3.69%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC 505.6 End-of-day quote.-3.77%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 3055 End-of-day quote.-3.93%
INPEX CORP 904 End-of-day quote.-4.72%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About