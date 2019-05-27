Log in
Nikkei edges up on hopes for Japan-U.S. trade progress, turnover lowest since 2014

0
05/27/2019 | 03:12am EDT
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged higher on Monday, when volume was low with U.S. markets closed, as investors awaited details from trade talks between the leaders of Japan and United States.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.3% higher to 21,182.58. Hit by intensifying U.S.-China trade frictions, the benchmark index has dropped 5% this month.

The broader Topix added 0.4% at 1,547.00, with only 901.6 million shares changing hands, the lowest level since April 22. Turnover was 1.47 trillion yen, the lowest since December 2014.

Index-heavy names such as Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group Corp advanced on Monday, up 1.3% and 1.7%, respectively.

Exporters were in demand. Sony Corp rose 1.2%, Subaru Corp gained 2.0% and Hitachi Ltd soared 2.0%.

In a joint news conference that started as Japan markets were closing, President Donald Trump pressed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to even out a trade imbalance with the United States and said he was happy with how things were going with North Korea.

Analysts said that the market had priced in that a solution on the main focus, tariffs on autos, would not come on Monday, while they remained optimistic about the developments after Trump tweeted earlier about progress in the Japan-U.S. talks.

"Since there is no big progress on trade this time, the market will soon focus on economic indicators from the U.S. and China," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive of Investrust.

Trump has threatened to target Japanese automakers with high tariffs in his effort to cut trade surpluses with other countries.

"Great progress being made in our trade negotiations with Japan. Agriculture and beef heavily in play," Trump had tweeted on Sunday.

"Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers."

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Ayai Tomisawa

Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
DENA CO LTD 2182 End-of-day quote.4.75%
RAKUTEN INC 1138 End-of-day quote.4.50%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 5276 End-of-day quote.3.21%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 910 End-of-day quote.2.94%
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD 2546 End-of-day quote.2.45%
CANON INC 3081 End-of-day quote.-3.48%
FUKUOKA FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1957 End-of-day quote.-3.69%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC 505.6 End-of-day quote.-3.77%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 3055 End-of-day quote.-3.93%
INPEX CORP 904 End-of-day quote.-4.72%
