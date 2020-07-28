Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 07/28 02:25:00 am
22657.38 PTS   -0.26%
03:31aNikkei ends lower ahead of earnings rush, Mitsubishi Motors slumps
RE
02:20aGold Touches New High as Global Shares Rally
DJ
02:11aGold hits a high, more precious as dollar loses value
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei ends lower ahead of earnings rush, Mitsubishi Motors slumps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT

* Trade slow with upcoming earnings in focus

* Mitsubishi Motors plummets 12% after dismal earnings

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on Tuesday as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of corporate earnings, while Mitsubishi Motors plunged to an all-time low after the carmaker posted dismal quarterly numbers.

The Nikkei share index fell 0.26% to 22,657.38, while the broader Topix lost 0.48% to 1,569.12.

The index initially was buoyed by a rebound in U.S. technology shares on hopes of more fiscal stimulus from Washington.

Languid trade provided a tailwind in the afternoon, however, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of a peak in Japanese earnings announcements this week and next.

The market was also weighed down by coronavirus worries as Tokyo registered 270 new COVID-19 cases.

Among the companies that announced quarterly results on Monday, Mitsubishi Motors tumbled 12.64% to a record low after the carmaker posted dismal sales in its key Southeast Asian market and forecast a huge loss for this financial year.

Nissan Motor fell 4.63% following a Bloomberg report that cited the automaker will forego annual dividend this fiscal year.

The automaker, which has an alliance with Mitsubishi Motors, is due to announce its earnings after market close.

While the coronavirus crisis has hammered the global auto industry, "Japanese automakers have been doing relatively well", said Hisashi Arakawa, deputy head of investment management at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Tokyo.

"However, Mitsubishi Motors was already facing many business challenges even before the pandemic hit," he said, noting that the earnings results and the company's decision to forego dividend payment may have also caused the stock price to decline.

Hitachi Construction dropped 6.23% after its disappointing April-June earnings.

On the other hand, Koei Tecmo Holdings jumped 13.45% to a record high after the video game company reported brisk profit growth.

Stanley Electric added 4.38% after the automobile lamps manufacturer gave a stronger annual outlook than expected. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD. 0.92% 3290 End-of-day quote.0.15%
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.58% 3420 End-of-day quote.19.87%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -3.24% 269 End-of-day quote.-41.27%
NIKKEI 225 -0.26% 22657.38 Real-time Quote.-3.83%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.23% 429.4 End-of-day quote.-32.49%
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 1.33% 2669 End-of-day quote.-16.07%
TDK CORPORATION -1.11% 10700 End-of-day quote.-13.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
03:31aNikkei ends lower ahead of earnings rush, Mitsubishi Motors slumps
RE
02:20aGold Touches New High as Global Shares Rally
DJ
02:11aGold hits a high, more precious as dollar loses value
RE
07/27Nikkei rises on tech bounce, Mitsubishi Motors slumps on earnings
RE
07/27Gold rockets toward $2,000 as Fed stimulus sinks dollar
RE
07/27GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian stocks set to rise on U.S. stimulus hopes, gold hits re..
RE
07/27Japan's nikkei average futures down 0.1% in early trade
RE
07/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher to Start Week With Gains
DJ
07/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher to Start Week With Gains
DJ
07/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week With Gains
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. 2695 End-of-day quote.3.63%
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. 697 End-of-day quote.3.11%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 8666 End-of-day quote.2.98%
MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. 906 End-of-day quote.2.95%
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD. 2160 End-of-day quote.2.66%
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 1422 End-of-day quote.-3.59%
AGC INC. 3095 End-of-day quote.-4.18%
DENA CO., LTD. 1270 End-of-day quote.-4.65%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 5760 End-of-day quote.-7.10%
NIKON CORPORATION 844 End-of-day quote.-7.15%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group