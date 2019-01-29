Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei falls as Dainippon Pharma offsets Apple optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 10:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on Wednesday morning in choppy trade, with index component Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma plunging after a clinical trial for a new drug failed to complete, offsetting optimism over a spurt in Apple's shares.

The Nikkei share average <.N225> declined 0.5 percent to 20,555.13 at the midday break, after opening a tad higher. Though sentiment is weak, the index has managed to stay above its 25-day moving average of 20,325.

Investors initially took heart from Apple Inc share price jump after the bell as the iPhone maker reported sharp growth in its services business. That followed its warning earlier this month that revenue would be less than previously expected due to softness in China.

Apple supplier Alps Alpine Co, which cut its annual operating profit outlook on Tuesday, opened higher supported by a share buyback announcement and strong Apple shares but surrendered its gains and was down 4 percent by midmorning.

Another Apple supplier TDK Corp, which is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, declined 0.5 percent.

"Excessive worries about Apple's performance in the Oct-Dec period receded, but iPhone's output has been falling so there is still uncertainty over the April-June quarter and beyond," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

A big drag on the market was Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co, which dived 19 percent to its daily limit low of 3,065 yen after the drugmaker and SanBio Co, which is listed on Tokyo's start-up Mothers market <.MTHR>, said that the phase 2B study in the United States evaluating SB623 for treatment of chronic stroke did not meet its primary endpoint.

Dainippon contributed a hefty 26 negative points to the Nikkei benchmark index.

The Mothers market tanked 7 percent, while SanBio remained untraded with a glut of sell orders after the news.

The news caused Mothers index futures to trigger a circuit breaker and halt trade temporarily.

"SanBio is a small cap stock that's stealing the thunder from positive Apple talks in the market," said Katsuhiko Nakaumura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "This news is dragging down the entire market and making investors even more risk averse."

Elsewhere, Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd plunged 21 percent even as it announced a plan to turn around operations under an out-of-court scheme and present a revival plan to lenders at a meeting next month. Trouble at its U.S. business had hit the company's earnings.

Meanwhile, investors turn next to U.S. monetary policy as the Federal Reserve ends a two-day policy meeting at which it is expected to leave interest rates unchanged having raising them four times last year.

The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,552.08.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Ayai Tomisawa
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO LTD -0.47% 214 End-of-day quote.20.22%
ALPS ALPINE CO LTD -1.31% 2268 End-of-day quote.11.23%
APPLE -1.04% 154.68 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
NIKKEI 225 0.08% 20664.64 Real-time Quote.3.17%
SANBIO CO LTD 4.55% 11710 End-of-day quote.49.55%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO LTD 0.80% 3765 End-of-day quote.10.90%
TDK CORP -1.50% 7880 End-of-day quote.6.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
11:10pApple relief steadies Asian stocks, investors await Fed, U.S.-China talks
RE
11:10pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Latest Trade ..
DJ
11:06pJapan's Akebono Brake seeking capital from Toyota, debt relief
RE
10:33pNikkei falls as Dainippon Pharma offsets Apple optimism
RE
05:07pJapan's 10-day holiday stirs concern in traders and investors
RE
10:04aMarkets are holding their breath before tech giants' results
07:39aGlobal Stocks Stand Still Ahead of China Trade Talks
DJ
05:40aGlobal Stocks Stand Still Ahead of China Trade Talks
DJ
04:03aGlobal Stocks Pause as Trade Tensions Hit Earnings Forecasts
DJ
01/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Amid Worries That Huawei Charges May Hinder ..
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
10:43pUPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks fall in morning, hit by drugmakers' poor performance
AQ
10:23pMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for December 2018 and for January thr..
AQ
09:21pNISSAN MOTOR : launches video series to tackle EV questions
AQ
09:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Build Net Zero Energy Building Test Facility
BU
08:51pFUJITSU : Develops Blockchain-based Exchange System for Electricity Consumers
AQ
08:40pJapan's Akebono Brake files for out-of-court turnaround scheme
RE
05:07pJapan's 10-day holiday stirs concern in traders and investors
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC 749 End-of-day quote.3.74%
TOHO CO LTD 3975 End-of-day quote.3.52%
OSAKA GAS CO LTD 2190 End-of-day quote.2.87%
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD 12770 End-of-day quote.2.74%
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 4373 End-of-day quote.2.72%
TOKAI CARBON CO LTD 1448 End-of-day quote.-4.36%
KOMATSU LTD 2711.5 End-of-day quote.-4.56%
ADVANTEST CORP 2298 End-of-day quote.-4.61%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 5170 End-of-day quote.-6.00%
TREND MICRO INCORPORATED 5840 End-of-day quote.-9.03%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.