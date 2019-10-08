Nikkei falls as latest U.S.-China tensions hurt investor mood

Log in
10/08/2019 | 10:16pm EDT
A woman points to an electronic board showing stock prices as she poses in front of the board after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Wednesday as escalating U.S.-China tensions dimmed hopes for a deal in high-level trade talks this week and soured the mood of investors.

The Nikkei share average <.N225> fell 0.86% to 21,401.98 while the broader Topix lost 0.62% to 1,576.74.

Washington on Tuesday imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials for the detention or abuse of Muslim minorities, a move Beijing denounced as interference in its internal affairs.

The U.S. decision cast a pall over high-level trade talks set for Thursday and Friday in the U.S. capital.

Growth-sensitive technology shares led Tokyo's decline, with robot maker Fanuc down 1.7% and Keyence off 1.4%.

Chip-related shares were hit the hardest, with Sumco, a maker of silicon wafers, down 3.7% and Advantest falling 3.6%.

AGC dropped 3.3% after the glass maker said it expected a 36% drop in annual net profit due to an impairment in its auto glass business.

Nissan Motor fell 0.7%, in line with the overall market, after automaker said its new CEO is an executive known for close ties to top shareholder Renault.

Defensive stocks bucked the weak trend. Kao, a manufacturer of toiletries, rose 1.1%, while retailer Seven&I Holdings gained 0.7%.

Kansai Electric Power rose 2.4% after media reported its chairman has decided to resign amid a graft scandal that has rocked public trust in Japan's second-largest utility.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Darren Schuettler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 4.44% 5060 End-of-day quote.135.90%
AGC INC. 0.15% 3325 End-of-day quote.-1.04%
AGC NETWORKS LTD -0.08% 123.45 End-of-day quote.64.60%
FANUC CORPORATION 1.77% 19590 End-of-day quote.21.87%
KAO CORPORATION 2.28% 8060 End-of-day quote.2.15%
KEYENCE CORPORATION 0.94% 65200 End-of-day quote.21.96%
NIKKEI 225 0.99% 21587.78 Real-time Quote.6.97%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.56% 660.8 End-of-day quote.-22.81%
RENAULT -0.04% 50.4 Real-time Quote.-7.61%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.04% 4076 End-of-day quote.-14.73%
SUMCO CORPORATION 3.75% 1493 End-of-day quote.29.71%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -0.29% 1213.5 End-of-day quote.-26.45%
