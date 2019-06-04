Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei flat as trade woes, strong yen saps risk appetite; SoftBank Group falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 03:05am EDT
People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei ended nearly flat in choppy trade on Tuesday as festering trade tensions and a stronger yen curbed risk appetite, while extended losses for index-heavy SoftBank Group added to the overall pressure on the market.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.01% to 20,408.54, after in and out of positive territory.

Escalating trade tensions between the United States and China have sapped investor risk appetite and rattled financial markets in the past month. In Japan, the Nikkei has lost 8% since the beginning of May.

Overnight, there was more downbeat news, with the Nasdaq sliding into correction mode as the index lost more than 10% from its May 3 closing record. U.S. factory activity also disappointed, with the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's gauge of manufacturing activity unexpectedly falling in May to the weakest level in more than 2-1/2 years amid global trade tensions.

During Asian trade, the dollar stood 0.1% easier at 107.980 yen after brushing 107.860, its lowest since Jan. 10.

"There are negative catalysts filled in the market such as the poor U.S. ISM, the weak Nasdaq market and a rising yen," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

But Takahashi said that sharp losses in manufacturers' stocks over the past month triggered temporary short-covering.

Fanuc Corp rose 2.2% after dropping 12% over the past month, while Tokyo Electron gained 3.2% after shedding 15%.

A drop in the U.S. technology sector overnight chilled investor sentiment, dragging down SoftBank Group Corp by 3.3%. The stock took a hefty negative 35 points off from the Nikkei, with traders citing concerns about the profitability of its tech-focused Vision Fund.

"Investors are starting to question the Vision Fund's investment performance. They are questioning technology companies' valuations whose sales are soaring but not the profitability," said Makoto Kikuchi, the chief executive of Myojo Asset Management.

SoftBank Group stock tumbled 6.2% on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company's bid to raise a second mega fund has met with a chilly reception from some of the world's biggest money managers.

Ono Pharmaceutical dropped 2.3% after Kyodo news reported that Japan's health ministry warned that taking the company's cancer treatment Opdivo or Merck & Co's Keytruda, marketed by MSD in Japan, carried the risk of serious side effects.

Casio Computer surged 1.7% after the company said that it will buy back up to 5 billion yen of its own shares.

The broader Topix added 0.01% to 1,499.09.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam & SImon Cameron-Moore)

By Ayai Tomisawa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
03:05aNikkei flat as trade woes, strong yen saps risk appetite; SoftBank Group fall..
RE
02:34aAsian shares fall on weak data as focus shifts to rate cuts
RE
02:29aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Investors Mull Trade War, Potentia..
DJ
06/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Ends In Correction Territory As Tech Giants Come Unde..
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides Into Correction Territory
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Investors Weigh Trade Tensions
DJ
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Steady as Investors Weigh Trade Talks
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
03:05aSHIONOGI : Announces Positive Top-Line Results for XOFLUZA® (Baloxavir Marboxil)..
PU
02:45aSOFTBANK : to book 1.2 trillion yen profit on sale of Alibaba shares
RE
02:35aRAKUTEN : to Become New Global Partner for Davis Cup
PU
02:30aNOTICE REGARDING THE STATUS OF THE A : Pdf 39kb)
PU
02:11aFAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (May 2019)
PU
02:11aFAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (May 2019..
PU
01:37aHOW IT'S MADE : on the factory floor with the monstrous 102MP Fujifilm GFX 100
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 1316 End-of-day quote.3.99%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 5448 End-of-day quote.3.67%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 1527.5 End-of-day quote.3.10%
TAISEI CORP 4065 End-of-day quote.2.52%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC 571 End-of-day quote.2.33%
UNITIKA LTD 330 End-of-day quote.-4.62%
JGC CORP 1373 End-of-day quote.-5.31%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 2901 End-of-day quote.-5.66%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 9612 End-of-day quote.-6.22%
CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD. 1085 End-of-day quote.-7.26%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About