Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei hits 3-1/2-week lows on growth fears; banks down on lower Treasury yields

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 11:43pm EDT
A man is reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged down on Friday, with financials leading the losses, after a soft U.S. service sector survey fanned growth worries and boosted the safe-haven yen.

The downbeat U.S. economic news adds to a set of weak data earlier in the week, and has deepened fears that the U.S.-China trade war is starting to hurt growth in the world's biggest economy.

The benchmark Nikkei average <.N225> shed as much as 0.3% to hit its lowest level since Sept. 9 and ended the morning session at 0.1% lower at 21,321.99.

The index was on track to post the biggest weekly loss in two months, down 2.6% so far this week.

The survey from the U.S. Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed its non-manufacturing activity index falling to the lowest level in more than three years in September, and far below expectations.

The data sent the Treasury yields lower across maturities and the dollar to one-month lows of 106.48 against the yen in U.S. trade.

In Tokyo, financial stocks came under pressure, with banking <.IBNKS.T> and insurance <.IINSU.T> sectors among the worst performers, down 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

Lower U.S. interest rates squeeze banks' lending margins and interest income as Japanese banks and insurance companies have stepped up investments in the United States in recent years.

The broader Topix fell 0.3% to 1,564.62 by the midday break, with all but four of its 33 subindexes trading in negative territory.

Still, many investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.

The data due later on Friday are forecast to show the U.S. economy added 145,000 new jobs in September, more than an increase of 130,000 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
10/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Quiet Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
10/03GLOBAL MARKETS : Asia stocks up slightly in cautious trade as focus shifts to U...
RE
10/03Nikkei hits 3-1/2-week lows on growth fears; banks down on lower Treasury yie..
RE
10/03Japan's foreign minister says U.S. trade pact to start in January - Nikkei
RE
10/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Bounce Back in Volatile Session on Hopes for..
DJ
10/03Global stocks crawl up slightly as weak U.S. data spurs hopes of Fed rate cut
RE
10/03Global stocks crawl up slightly as weak U.S. data spurs hopes of Fed rate cut
RE
10/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher After Volatile Day
DJ
10/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Investors Bet Fed Will Lower Interest..
DJ
10/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher on Hopes for Rate Cut
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
10/03ACCC issues urgent safety alert for ‘critical’ Takata airbags
RE
10/03NTT DOCOMO : Hanoi Univ., Asia Human Training Development Organization, Tenpo Ry..
PU
10/03MARUBENI : Notification Regarding Business Policies & Progress Pertaining to Sus..
PU
10/03HITACHI : Technologies Shaping an Automotive Society on Display at the 46th Toky..
AQ
10/03SONY : Issues of the Thirty-fourth, Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Series of Unse..
PU
10/03Recovery beckons for Samsung as chip prices stabilise
RE
10/03SUMITOMO : rehab contract bars use of Dalian trains
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
DENA CO., LTD. 1972 End-of-day quote.1.96%
NEC CORPORATION 4610 End-of-day quote.0.99%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 312 End-of-day quote.0.65%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 6575 End-of-day quote.0.52%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 1628.5 End-of-day quote.0.40%
NICHIREI CORPORATION 2398 End-of-day quote.-4.46%
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. 1928 End-of-day quote.-4.46%
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. 1029 End-of-day quote.-4.63%
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD. 582 End-of-day quote.-4.75%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD. 1715 End-of-day quote.-4.93%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group