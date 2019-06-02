Log in
NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Nikkei hits over 4-1/2-month low as global slowdown worries loom large

06/02/2019 | 11:14pm EDT
A man stands in front of an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark stock index tumbled to a more than 4-1/2-month low on Monday morning, as risk sentiment was hurt due to worries that a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and Washington's tariff threat to Mexico could derail the global economy.

The Nikkei share average <.N225> fell as much as 1.4% to 20,305.74 in early trade, the lowest since Jan. 15, before it trimmed the losses and was down 1.2% at 20,361.76 at the midday break.

The strengthening of yen also hurt the mood, battering exporters. The dollar was flat at 108.23 yen, recovering from 108.17, its lowest since Jan. 15.

Shares of Fanuc Corp tumbled 2.7%, Yaskawa Electric declined 1.6%, Tokyo Electron shed 2.1% and Komatsu Ltd fell 2%.

A senior Chinese official said on Sunday that United States cannot use pressure to force a trade deal on China, refusing to be drawn on whether the leaders of the two countries would meet at the G20 summit to bash out an agreement. [nL4N239039]

China threatened on Friday to unveil an unprecedented hit-list of "unreliable" foreign firms, groups and individuals that harm the interests of Chinese companies, as a slate of retaliatory tariffs on imported U.S. goods. [nL4N2372WW]

"Investors' main concern is that the trade war may hurt global growth," said Toru Ibayashi, executive director of wealth management at UBS Securities, Japan, adding that the Nikkei could fall further.

On Monday, a private business survey showed that China's factory activity expanded at a steady but modest pace in May, but the overall economic picture was mixed as output growth slipped and factory prices stalled. [nS7N1DB01B]

"The U.S. manufacturing growth is also slowing. Moreover, we may not be able to avoid a negative impact to the Japanese auto industry from U.S.-Mexico issues," Ibayashi said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, incensed by a surge of illegal immigrants across the southern border, vowed on Thursday to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico, starting at 5% and ratcheting higher until the flow of people ceases. [nL2N2360GK]

On Saturday, Mexico's president hinted his country could tighten migration controls to defuse Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, and said he expected "good results" from talks planned in Washington next week. [nL2N238078]

Mining stocks also lost ground, after oil prices on Monday extended losses over 5% from Friday. Inpex Corp stumbled 2.5%, while Japan Petroleum Exploration Co lunged 3.7%.

The broader Topix dropped 1% at 1,496.72, after falling to as low as 1,490.28, the lowest level since late December.

Buying in defensive stocks reflected investors' risk-averse stance. Utility and real estate shares outperformed, with Tokyo Electric Power rising 1.6% and Mitsubishi Estate soaring 2.5%.

Meanwhile, drugstore operator Cocokara Fine jumped 16.5% to a daily limit high of 4,905 yen after the company said it is discussing a merger with Sugi Holdings.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Ayai Tomisawa
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCO KARA FINE INC -0.94% 4210 End-of-day quote.-19.96%
FANUC CORP -0.94% 18475 End-of-day quote.14.93%
INPEX CORP -3.81% 878.8 End-of-day quote.-9.09%
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD. -3.11% 2271 End-of-day quote.16.04%
KOMATSU LTD -1.39% 2416.5 End-of-day quote.6.24%
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD -1.67% 1997 End-of-day quote.18.10%
NIKKEI 225 -1.63% 20601.19 Real-time Quote.4.64%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC -2.11% 558 End-of-day quote.-14.42%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -2.50% 14790 End-of-day quote.23.04%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP -3.08% 3150 End-of-day quote.22.90%
