Nikkei rallies as Fed rate cut hopes lift sentiment, cyclical stocks

0
06/04/2019 | 11:11pm EDT
A man stands in front of an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rebounded sharply on Wednesday morning thanks to a rally in U.S. stocks after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled a possible rate cut in a boost to riskier assets.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.9% to 20,785.71 in midmorning trade, posting the biggest daily percentage gain since March 26.

All of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in positive territory, with the broader Topix also jumping 1.8% to 1,526.26.

Powell said the central bank would act "as appropriate" to address trade war risks a day after St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said a rate cut may be warranted soon. Powell said the Fed was "closely monitoring the implications" of a trade dispute that has disrupted global markets.

Analysts said that investors are buying back recently battered stocks such as exporters and financial firms, though they caution developments in the trade war will have the ultimate say in future price moves.

"The market knows that even if the Fed cuts rates, global trade tensions won't be resolved easily," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities, adding that the Fed's message was positive for investors.

Machinery makers and automakers regained some lost ground, with Fanuc Corp up 3.2%, Yaskawa Electric Corp jumping 4.7%, Advantest Corp rising 3.8% and Toyota Motor Corp advancing 2.3%.

Banks and insurers, which hunt for higher yielding products such as foreign bonds, also attracted buyers. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.2% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings rallied 3.1%.

SoftBank Group Corp jumped 2.8% after it said on Tuesday it expects to book around 1.2 trillion yen ($11.12 billion) in pre-tax profit on the sale of shares in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Fast Retailing underperformed the market, falling 1% after the company said that its same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan fell 1.8% in may on the year.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Ayai Tomisawa

Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
UNITIKA LTD 353 End-of-day quote.6.97%
CHIYODA CORP 298 End-of-day quote.6.43%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD 911 End-of-day quote.6.43%
JGC CORP 1450 End-of-day quote.5.61%
CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD. 1142 End-of-day quote.5.25%
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO LTD 3945 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
KEIO CORP 7040 End-of-day quote.-3.43%
SHIZUOKA BANK LTD 810 End-of-day quote.-3.91%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD 3295 End-of-day quote.-5.78%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 3820 End-of-day quote.-7.06%
