Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei rallies on renewed trade hopes, steelmakers shine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:15am EST

Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back on Thursday, with steelmakers leading the gains, after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump revived optimism about trade talks between the United States and China.

The Nikkei 225 index <.N225> rose 0.71% to 23,300.09, back above the 25-day moving average of 23,275, a key technical level.

The broader Topix gained 0.48% to 1,711.41, just shy of the 13-1/2-month high of 1,719.57 hit late last month.

Topix Core 30, made up of top 30 firms on the main board, rose 0.43%, hitting a 14-month high.

Trump said negotiations with China were going "very well", fanning the positive mood sparked after a Bloomberg report that Washington and Beijing were closer to agreeing how many tariffs would be rolled back.

Steelmakers were the biggest beneficiaries of the latest surge in optimism, helped by rating upgrades from a brokerage.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's steel and iron index <.ISTEL.T> jumped 4.2%, the biggest gain in 16 months and the top performer among 33 industry sub-indexes.

Nippon Steel soared 6.7%, JFE Holdings 5.2% and Kobe Steel 4.3%.

"Some of those shares are now traded at a P/E of around 40. It is not clear how much upside there is from here," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, the head of Investrust.

Cement companies were another strong performer, also helped by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe having unveiled a $120 billion fiscal package.

Taiheiyo Cement leapt 5.4% and Sumitomo Osaka 4.0%.

Including steelmakers and cement firms, value shares fared better than growth-oriented shares, with the Topix value index rising 0.75% compared with a 0.2% gain in Topix growth.

Many technology shares also rode higher.

Taiyo Yuden gained 3.5%, TDK 2.5% and Lasertec climbed 2.0% to hit an all-time high.

Murata Manufacturing rose 1.6%, helped by a Nikkei business daily report that the company has developed new electronic parts to be used for 5G smartphones.

On the other hand, Nintendo ended 0.3% lower after announcing the previous day that it will launch Switch game consoles next week in China.

The shares had already rallied in recent sessions partly on expectations of such an announcement and hopes of an earnings boost from it.

The index of Jasdaq start-up firms edged up 0.1% to log its 10th straight day of gains.

Overall trading volume remained tepid, however, with the main board's turnover hitting just above 2 trillion yen, below the average over the past year of around 2.21 trillion yen.

Turnover has been below the average for more than a week.

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORE CORPORATION -0.35% 1436 End-of-day quote.28.44%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. 0.18% 565 End-of-day quote.-23.75%
LASERTEC CORPORATION -0.92% 9660 End-of-day quote.257.51%
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. -2.05% 6403 End-of-day quote.-54.44%
NIKKEI 225 0.71% 23300.09 Real-time Quote.16.38%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -1.26% 43830 End-of-day quote.54.28%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -0.41% 1589 End-of-day quote.-14.22%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 0.21% 1640.5 End-of-day quote.7.82%
SUMITOMO OSAKA CEMENT CO., LTD. -0.21% 4720 End-of-day quote.7.64%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 1.26% 3859 End-of-day quote.-1.76%
TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION 1.85% 3310 End-of-day quote.1.69%
TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.24% 4190 End-of-day quote.40.09%
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. -2.09% 2853 End-of-day quote.85.62%
TDK CORPORATION -1.78% 11620 End-of-day quote.56.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
04:31aJapan's MUFG considers fees on dormant accounts - Nikkei
RE
04:15aNikkei rallies on renewed trade hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
04:15aChina shares end up as investors keep the faith despite Trump's mixed trade s..
RE
03:51aHong Kong shares climb on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
01:21aAsian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
RE
01:00aAsian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
RE
12/04China stocks rise on Trump's remarks on trade talks; Hang Seng gains
RE
12/04Japan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympic..
RE
12/04Japan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympic..
RE
12/04Nikkei bounces back on trade deal hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
04:31aJapan's MUFG considers fees on dormant accounts - Nikkei
RE
03:51aSONY : unites its top music artists with its groundbreaking technology, gaming, ..
AQ
02:45aDAIWA SECURITIES : Aquila Capital and Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure enter into s..
PU
02:13aDENTSU : again found violating rules on overtime hours
AQ
01:45aCANON : Notice Regarding Projected Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December ..
PU
01:45aKDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
01:05aAMADA : Annual Report 2019 （8,990KB）
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 489 End-of-day quote.3.16%
TOKYO DOME CORPORATION 1022 End-of-day quote.2.30%
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD. 2397 End-of-day quote.2.17%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 1537.5 End-of-day quote.1.89%
TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION 3310 End-of-day quote.1.85%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. 1823 End-of-day quote.-2.88%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 7654 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
AGC INC. 3870 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1826 End-of-day quote.-4.50%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 63700 End-of-day quote.-5.21%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group