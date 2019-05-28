Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 05/28 02:25:00 am
21260.14 PTS   +0.37%
03:49aThe reflection phase continues
03:23aNikkei rises as European markets strong; gaming sector shines
RE
02:33aAsian equities buoyed by China, auto merger but gains capped
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei rises as European markets strong; gaming sector shines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 03:23am EDT
People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose on Tuesday as gains in European markets improved sentiment, while activity in the gaming sector shot up on hopes for a new gaming title.

Square Enix Holdings jumped 7% on heavy volume after it said it will hold a presentation on YouTube and Niconico to announce a new Dragon Quest game for mobile platforms on June 3. Gaming content provider Tose soared 17%, while social game business operator Akatsuki surged 5%.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4% to 21,260.14.

Turnover on the mainboard was 2.9 trillion yen, but traders said that about a half of that came about in the last five minutes before the market close from trade related to reshuffling of the MSCI Japan Index. MSCI had said that it would add Advantest Corp, GMO Payment Gateway, Itochu Techno-Slutions, Mercari Inc and PeptiDream Inc as of Wednesday.

"A flow from funds linked to MSCI was big, but overall trading was generally thin as investors were on the sidelines seeking more cues," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

After U.S. President Donald Trump met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, he told reporters he expected the two countries to be "announcing some things, probably in August, that will be very good for both countries" on trade.

On Tuesday, Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Trump's comment probably reflected his hope for quick progress in negotiations.

Hiroyuki Ueno, a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management, said that as details of Japan-U.S. trade talks won't be out soon, the market's focus "is still on U.S.-China trade frictions. Investors are still nervous about the global economy."

"Economic indicators will likely move the market for the time being," Ueno said.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the global economic outlook is highly uncertain, and there are downside risks due to trade friction.

Precision machinery and electric machinery shares gained ground on Tuesday. Casio Computer rose 2.4%, Olympus Corp advanced 1.4%, Hitachi Ltd jumped 2.7% and Panasonic Corp climbed 1.5%.

Tokyo Electron jumped more than 6% before trimming gains and was up 2.7% for the day after saying it would buy back up to 150 billion yen of its own shares.

The broader Topix rose 0.3% to 1,550.99.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Ayai Tomisawa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
03:49aThe reflection phase continues
03:23aNikkei rises as European markets strong; gaming sector shines
RE
02:33aAsian equities buoyed by China, auto merger but gains capped
RE
01:17aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Up In Muted Trading After Trump Visit To Japan
DJ
05/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher in Wake of European Elections
DJ
05/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher in Wake of European Elections
DJ
05/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Close Mixed As Trump Visits Japan
DJ
05/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher in Wake of European Elections
DJ
05/27China stocks rise on policy support expectations
RE
05/27Nikkei edges up on hopes for Japan-U.S. trade progress, turnover lowest since..
RE
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
03:45aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Thermal Systems to Launch New Lineup of Commer..
AQ
03:37aMAZDA MOTOR : Car collides with tree in Blayney Shire, one dead
AQ
03:35aFURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Announcing the Development of Technology to Regenerate Singl..
AQ
02:45aSHOWA DENKO K K : Aluminum Can to Streamline Domestic Production Lines
AQ
02:39aSHOWA DENKO K K : to Acquire ILAG Group, Global Non-stick Coatings Manufacturer
PU
02:33aAsian equities buoyed by China, auto merger but gains capped
RE
02:30aFRANCE INSISTS ANY RENAULT/FIAT DEAL : Le Maire
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
CHIYODA CORP 284 End-of-day quote.5.58%
NEC CORP 4110 End-of-day quote.3.01%
JGC CORP 1405 End-of-day quote.2.78%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 3942 End-of-day quote.2.47%
FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD 3595 End-of-day quote.2.42%
MARUHA NICHIRO CORP 3530 End-of-day quote.-2.08%
ADVANTEST CORP 2605 End-of-day quote.-2.18%
YAMAHA CORP 5100 End-of-day quote.-2.49%
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA LTD 667 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 3905 End-of-day quote.-3.10%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About