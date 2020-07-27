Nikkei rises on tech bounce, Mitsubishi Motors slumps on earnings

* Nikkei buoyed by rise in U.S. tech shares
* Trade slow with upcoming earnings in focus
* Mitsubishi Motors plummets 12% after dismal earnings
TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Tuesday
as semiconductor-related shares tracked a rebound in U.S.
technology shares, while Mitsubishi Motors plunged to an
all-time low after dismal earnings.
The Nikkei share index rose 0.34% to 22,792.76 while
the broader Topix gained 0.2% to 1,579.99, with
concerns about rising worldwide coronavirus infections offset by
hopes of more U.S. fiscal stimulus.
U.S. tech shares closed higher ahead of earnings as
investors looked to progress in U.S. government stimulus
efforts.
Softbank, which owns many U.S. tech start-up firms
through its investment fund, rose 2.0% to hit a 20-year high
while TDK jumped 3.7%.
The gains in Tokyo shares came even as the Japanese yen rose
to a four-month high near 105 to the dollar. A stronger
yen cuts exporters' overseas profits and tends to negatively
affect the market.
Trade was languid, however with many investors on the
sidelines ahead of a peak in Japanese earnings announcements
this week and next.
Among the firms that announced quarterly results on Monday,
Koei Tecmo Holdings jumped 12.7% to a record high after
the video game company reported brisk profit growth.
Stanley Electric added 5.9% after the manufacturer
of automobile lamps gave stronger annual guidance than expected.
On the other hand, Mitsubishi Motors tumbled 12.3%
to a record low after the carmaker posted dismal sales in its
key Southeast Asian market and forecast a huge loss for this
financial year.
Nissan Motor, which has an alliance with Mitsubishi
Motors and is due to announce its earnings after market close,
fell 3.9%.
Hitachi Construction dropped 5.8% after its
disappointing April-June earnings.
