Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei rises to new two-month high on U.S.-China trade deal optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 10:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A visitor wearing a mask is seen behind a logo of Japan Stock Exchange (JPX) at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose to more than two-month highs on Wednesday morning, as progress in U.S.-China trade talks helped lift cyclical stocks such as autos and electronic equipment firms.

The optimism comes despite Japan's exports in January posting their biggest decline in more than two years as China shipments tumbled and orders for its machinery goods fell sharply.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent to 21,452.25 in midmorning trade after hitting as high as 21,494.85, the highest since Dec. 17.

A new round of talks between the United States and China to resolve their trade war began in Washington on Tuesday, with follow-up sessions at a higher level later in the week.

The market largely shrugged off weak trade data, which showed that Japan's exports fell 8.4 percent in January from a year earlier, focusing instead on stronger prospects of a potential U.S.-China trade deal that could boost equity markets.

"There are concerns about Japan's falling exports, but to investors who haven't caught up with the recent rally in Japanese stocks, there is a risk that they will fall behind the market's further rise if the trade talks go well," said Hiroyuki Ueno, a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

Automakers gained ground, with Toyota Motor rising 0.9 percent and Mazda Motor adding 1.2 percent.

Electronic equipment firms also attracted buying, with Sony Corp advancing 1.7 percent and Panasonic Corp adding 1 percent.

Honda Motor Co soared 2.4 percent to a two-week high on expectations that the closure of some of its plants would help reduce its fixed costs and production costs. Honda said that it would close its British car plant as well as its plant in Turkey.

The automaker said in October 2017 it would stop making vehicles at its Sayama plant in Japan by 2022 as it grapples with a shrinking domestic market.

Nomura Securities raised its rating to 'buy' from 'neutral and hiked its target price to 3,850 yen from 3,400 yen, saying that the closure of its Sayama plant and two EMEA plants should completely eliminate excess capacity.

"We expect reductions in fixed costs and production costs per vehicle as a result of these plant closures to boost operating profits by 60 billion yen a year from the fiscal year ending March 2022 onwards," analysts wrote in a research report.

Fujitsu Ltd, on the other hand, dropped 3.9 percent after it said it will incur 46.1 billion yen in expense this fiscal year for the programme to redirect employees outside Fujitsu Group.

The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,613.96.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Ayai Tomisawa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
10:09pNikkei rises to new two-month high on U.S.-China trade deal optimism
RE
08:13pAsia stocks up slightly, eyes on U.S.-China talks, Fed minutes
RE
06:16pNIKKEI : Japanese firms see flat business spending amid trade frictions, tax hik..
RE
02:48pCURRENCIES : British Pound Pushes Back Above $1.30 As Dollar Heads For 3-day Sli..
DJ
12:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Little Changed as Trade Talks Resume
DJ
10:36aSome enthusiasm despite the looming Brexit deadline
09:56aGold wakes up
08:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower as Trade Talks Resume
DJ
07:40aGlobal Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Resume
DJ
05:56aGlobal Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Resume
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
09:43pMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Thermal Systems Establishes Centrifugal Chille..
AQ
09:19pHITACHI : February 20, 2019Prince of Songkla University (Thailand) and Hitachi J..
PU
09:09pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch Transflective TFT-LCD Module
PU
05:52pHONDA MOTOR : closure adds to UK's Brexit gloom
AQ
05:26pHONDA MOTOR : Business Highlights
AQ
04:48pHonda confirms plan to leave Britain with loss of 3,500 jobs
AQ
03:46pISUZU MOTORS : Man finds 12-foot snake clinging to bottom of truck
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
ASAHI KASEI CORP 1226 End-of-day quote.4.65%
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK 1798 End-of-day quote.4.17%
TOKYU CORP 1880 End-of-day quote.3.87%
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 2930 End-of-day quote.3.21%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 1754 End-of-day quote.2.72%
IHI CORP 3225 End-of-day quote.-1.68%
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD 3500 End-of-day quote.-1.69%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP 3205 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 10035 End-of-day quote.-3.28%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 2737 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.