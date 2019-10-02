Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nikkei slides 2% on weak U.S. data, Trump tariffs on Europe imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 10:20pm EDT
A woman points to an electronic board showing stock prices as she poses in front of the board after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares tumbled on Thursday, with the Nikkei falling about 2%, after jobs data from the U.S. cemented concerns that the trade war with China is taking toll on the U.S. economy and as Washington opened a new trade war front with Europe.

The Nikkei share average <.N225> fell 1.93% to 21,358.10, hitting its lowest levels in more than three weeks while the broader Topix lost 1.87% to 1,566.51, also a three-week low.

The ADP National Employment Report in the United States showed private payrolls growth in August was not as strong as previously estimated, another worrying signal after a report on Tuesday showing U.S. September factory activity contracted by the most in more than a decade. [nL2N26M1E8]

The Trump administration said it will slap 25% tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese and single-malt Scotch whisky, in retaliation for European Union subsidies on large aircraft, threatening to trigger a tit-for-tat trans-Atlantic trade war. [nL2N26N1PG]

"While direct impacts on Japanese shares should be limited, markets are looking at them in terms of whether the world is heading further to protectionism, which will be bad for the global economy," said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities.

As investors fret about possible U.S. recession, Japanese cyclical shares led Thursday's losses with securities brokerages <.ISECU.T> falling 2.9% and transport equipment makers <.ITEQP.T> losing 2.8%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc dropped 3.3% and Nomura Holdings Inc fell 2.1%.

Among automakers, Toyota Motor Corp slid 2.4% while Suzuki Motor Corp lost 3.3% and Nissan Motor 2.8%.

Insurers were among big losers too, with T&D Holdings falling 3.9% after U.S. financials underperformed on Wednesday.

About 95% of shares declined in early trade, with all of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes posting losses.

Markets players say the selling was inevitable given many shares had been overbought.

So-called up-down ratio, which measures the number of shares that have risen over the past 25 days against those that have fallen, has risen to 141%, way above 120% mark usually seen as a sign of short-term overheating.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. 0.79% 499.6 End-of-day quote.-8.60%
NIKKEI 225 -0.49% 21778.61 Real-time Quote.9.31%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.69% 675.5 End-of-day quote.-21.10%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.04% 470.9 End-of-day quote.14.07%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 1.39% 4585 End-of-day quote.-14.57%
T&D HOLDINGS, INC. -0.25% 1179.5 End-of-day quote.-6.02%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.20% 7159 End-of-day quote.15.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
10:20pNikkei slides 2% on weak U.S. data, Trump tariffs on Europe imports
RE
09:05pAsian stocks tumble after U.S. announces tariffs on Europe
RE
04:32pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Sharply Lower For Second Day On Concern About Job..
DJ
11:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth
DJ
11:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth
DJ
10:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth
DJ
09:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower on Manufacturing Slowdown
DJ
09:09aU.S. Stock Futures Lower on Manufacturing Slowdown
DJ
08:16aGlobal Stocks Slide on Manufacturing Slowdown
DJ
06:31aGlobal Stocks Absorb Blow of Manufacturing Slowdown
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
09:39pSHIONOGI : Reports Positive Results from Cefiderocol Phase III Study in Adults w..
PU
09:14pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Zhong shan shi cai pin d..
PU
09:14pCANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge Offered by ESTON Store from Amazon.c..
PU
09:14pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Chengdu yuehongshun shan..
PU
09:09pINPEX : Sells All Interests in Frade Oil Field in Brazil(PDF 83KB)
PU
11:26aBRIDGESTONE : Firestone industrial products expands operations in europe to meet..
AQ
11:26aNISSAN MOTOR : Group reports September 2019 U.S. sales
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 1266 End-of-day quote.3.22%
KDDI CORPORATION 2924.5 End-of-day quote.2.99%
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. 1717 End-of-day quote.2.69%
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD. 2124 End-of-day quote.2.36%
NTT DATA CORPORATION 1416 End-of-day quote.2.24%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 957.6 End-of-day quote.-3.51%
KUBOTA CORPORATION 1590 End-of-day quote.-3.72%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 3975 End-of-day quote.-4.22%
RAKUTEN, INC. 1041 End-of-day quote.-4.76%
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION 4350 End-of-day quote.-5.43%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group