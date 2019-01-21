Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Nissan, Renault not ready to discuss new capital ties: Saikawa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 03:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan CEO Hirota Saikawa said on Monday that he had not heard directly about a reported French proposal to integrate the Japanese carmaker's management with Renault, adding that it was not the time to discuss revising the partners' capital ties.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday that a French government delegation had informed Tokyo that it would seek an integration of Renault SA and Nissan, most likely under the umbrella of a single holding company.

"Since I have not heard this directly, I cannot comment," Saikawa told reporters.

Asked about future capital ties, he said: "We are not at the stage for such discussions."

Japanese public broadcaster NHK quoted French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire as telling journalists that an integration proposal was "not on the table now".

The fresh reports of closer integration come as ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn remains in detention following his Nov. 19 arrest and subsequent charges of financial misconduct, which he has denied.

Ghosn, under pressure from the French government, had pushed for a deeper tie-up between the two carmakers, including possibly a full merger, despite strong reservations at Nissan.

A source familiar with Nissan's thinking said the reported French proposal did not "make sense" given the two companies' different cultures, Renault's lower productivity and Nissan's bigger contribution of key technology.

"It's a virtual merger, I don't think it makes sense," the source said, adding he had not heard directly of such a French proposal.

Ghosn has asked a Tokyo District Court again to grant him bail after a request last week was denied, citing flight risk and concerns about evidence tampering.

A decision is expected on Monday.

Ghosn has offered to post stock he owns in the automaker as collateral, surrender his passports and submit to electronic tracking as part of a renewed effort to persuade a Tokyo court to grant him bail while he awaits trial on charges of financial misconduct, a spokeswoman for the car executive said. Any bail must be paid in cash.

Ghosn spearheaded Nissan's turnaround two decades ago, and his arrest has jolted the auto industry, while muddying the outlook for Nissan's three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Renault, which dominates the partnership through its 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, is expected to meet within days to consider potential candidates to replace Ghosn as chief executive officer and chairman.

The co-chair of a committee set up by Nissan to examine the root cause of Ghosn's alleged financial misconduct and propose corporate governance reforms said on Sunday he believed Ghosn may have had questionable ethical standards.

"Having read the report on the internal investigation, my initial impression was that the head of the company may have had questionable ethical standards," committee co-chair Seiichiro Nishioka told a briefing late on Sunday after the panel held its first meeting.

(Reporting by Kwiyeon Ha; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Linda Sieg
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.67% 669 End-of-day quote.16.96%
NIKKEI 225 0.29% 20726.22 Real-time Quote.3.25%
RENAULT 0.37% 57.29 Real-time Quote.4.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
03:35aNISSAN, RENAULT NOT READY TO DISCUSS : Saikawa
RE
03:34aNissan's Ghosn offers to wear electronic ankle tag for bail
RE
03:25aNissan's Ghosn offers to wear electronic ankle tag for bail
RE
03:22aNissan's Ghosn offers to wear electronic ankle tag for bail
RE
01/20Asia keeps calm as China cools, Brexit news awaited
RE
01/20Asia keeps calm as China cools, Brexit news awaited
RE
01/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise Despite Slower Economic Growth In China
DJ
01/20Asia stocks calm as China slows, awaits Brexit news
RE
01/20LIXIL : Japan's LIXIL denies report it considered MBO, move to Singapore
RE
01/20NISSAN CEO SAYS NOT AT STAGE TO DISC : Jiji
RE
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
03:35aTOYOTA MOTOR : and Panasonic plan to produce electric car batteries at joint ven..
AQ
03:31aDENTSU : Aegis Network names Henry Tajer as new ANZ CEO
AQ
03:25aNissan's Ghosn offers to wear electronic ankle tag for bail
RE
03:24aTOKIO MARINE : Notice regarding changes of directors
PU
03:22aNissan's Ghosn offers to wear electronic ankle tag for bail
RE
02:48aNISSAN MOTOR : Mitsubishi Detail Ghosn Allegations
DJ
02:48aSONY : RCA Records Parts Ways With R. Kelly Amid Furor
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
CHIYODA CORP 344 End-of-day quote.17.41%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD 1202 End-of-day quote.5.81%
JGC CORP 1678 End-of-day quote.5.60%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP 3015 End-of-day quote.5.31%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 3801 End-of-day quote.4.57%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP 4505 End-of-day quote.-1.03%
SOJITZ CORP 410 End-of-day quote.-1.20%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD 8550 End-of-day quote.-1.58%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. 12185 End-of-day quote.-2.36%
MINEBEA MITSUMI INC 1646 End-of-day quote.-2.60%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.