Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 03/06 01:25:00 am
20690.07 PTS   -3.00%
01:14aGlobal Markets Rocked by Oil-Price Clash
DJ
01:06aJapan warns against yen spike as investors seek safety on virus spread
RE
12:49aWorld stocks toppled by coronavirus shock, oil price crash
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 12:52am EDT

Oil prices crashed on Monday (March 9) after Saudi Arabia kicked off a price war with Russia.

The freefall threw financial markets into chaos.

Massive discounts from Saudi saw oil prices collapse by as low as 30 percent the biggest percentage drop since 1991 at the start of the Gulf War.

On Sunday, Saudi slashed its export prices and pledged to unleash its pent-up supply of oil onto the financial markets.

It's attempting to punish Russia after OPEC failed to agree on cuts to oil production last Friday.

It would have been an attempt to fight prices falling from shock over the coronavirus.

Now, Saudi Arabia appears to have shifted gears.

If it can't bump up the price, it's going to push it down.

The outcome to this has sent the US dollar crashing, S&P futures fell 5% before hitting a limit and Asian stock markets opened sharply down on Monday.

A sell-off saw Japan's Nikkei fall as low as 5 pecent and Australia's commodity heavy market fell 6 at the open.

Saudi's discounts will likely mean lower prices at the gas pump for U.S. drivers.

But there are worries that U.S. oil producers carrying a lot of debt - could be squeezed by the plummeting prices.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -29.20% 32.36 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
NIKKEI 225 -3.00% 20690.07 Real-time Quote.-9.84%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.05% 72.9634 Delayed Quote.10.67%
WTI -31.96% 28.38 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
01:14aGlobal Markets Rocked by Oil-Price Clash
DJ
01:06aJapan warns against yen spike as investors seek safety on virus spread
RE
12:49aWorld stocks toppled by coronavirus shock, oil price crash
RE
12:47aWorld stocks toppled by coronavirus shock, oil price crash
RE
12:45aWorld stocks toppled by coronavirus shock, oil price crash
RE
03/08Japan's economy shrinks faster than estimated as virus compounds recession ri..
RE
03/08Japan's economy shrinks faster than estimated as virus compounds recession ri..
RE
03/08Japan monitoring market moves as stocks plunge, yen soars - Suga
RE
03/06China's Ruyi yet to secure Bally deal financing as coronavirus weighs - sourc..
RE
03/06Bonds Extend Rally as Investors Retreat From Stock Market
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
03/08NEC : and Siemens Partner to Provide AI Monitoring and Analysis Solution to Acce..
BU
03/08TOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing Aims to Continue its Strong Start in the Mexican Hea..
AQ
03/06CANCELING TOKYO OLYMPICS WOULD LOWER : estimate
AQ
03/06HONDA MOTOR : Car sale, production fell by 43.92%, 46.08% respectively during 7 ..
AQ
03/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Four arrested, 41kg hashish recovered
AQ
03/06MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Strategic Partnership with Leading AI Platform Startup,..
AQ
03/06MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION : Organizational and Personnel Changes
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD. 2594 End-of-day quote.4.51%
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 6650 End-of-day quote.4.23%
HITACHI, LTD. 3692 End-of-day quote.4.18%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 3896 End-of-day quote.3.51%
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD. 2712 End-of-day quote.3.47%
FUJITSU LIMITED 11080 End-of-day quote.-1.82%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 958 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
HINO MOTORS, LTD. 876 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
SHIMIZU CORPORATION 934 End-of-day quote.-2.10%
NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. 185 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group