Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Oil prices rise on supply cuts, but global slowdown looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:18am EST
A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid supply cuts by producer club OPEC and Russia, although a darkening economic outlook may soon weigh on growth in fuel demand.

Brent crude oil futures were at $59.47 per barrel at 0950 GMT, up 48 cents, or 0.81 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $50.92 per barrel, also up 0.81 percent, or 41 cents.

"OPEC-led cuts and declining U.S. rig counts have bolstered market sentiment in the new year," Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures said.

The Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including the world's number two producer Russia agreed in late 2018 to cut supply to rein in a global glut.

In the United States, the number of rigs looking for new oil production has dropped from a 2018 peak of 888 to a still-high 873 in early 2019.

The rig data, released on Friday, pointed to a potential dent in production growth which was at more than 2 million barrels per day last year, making the United States the world's top oil producer. <C-OUT-T-EIA>.

Meanwhile, the United States last November reimposed sanctions against Iran's oil exports. Although Washington granted sanctions waivers to Iran's biggest oil customers, mostly in Asia, the Middle Eastern country's exports have plummeted since.

However, Japan expects to restart oil imports from Iran as early as this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday, with some Japanese banks notifying customers they will resume transactions for oil purchases.

South Korea expects to receive Iranian oil imports in January after a four-month interruption.

On the demand side, an economic slowdown continues to loom over oil and financial markets.

The gains in crude futures on Tuesday came after losses of more than 2 percent the previous session as weak Chinese trade data pointed to a global economic slowdown.

China's National Development and Reform Commission on Tuesday signalled it may roll out more fiscal stimulus to stem any further decline in growth.

HSBC said it was cutting its average 2019 Brent price forecast by $16 per barrel, to $64 per barrel, citing surging U.S. production and an "increasingly uncertain demand backdrop".

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
05:18aOil prices rise on supply cuts, but global slowdown looms
RE
05:17aOil prices rise on supply cuts, but global slowdown looms
RE
05:15aOil prices rise on supply cuts, but global slowdown looms
RE
05:10aAsia shares up on hopes for China stimulus, Brexit vote awaited
RE
01:25aAsia shares up on hopes for China stimulus, Brexit vote awaited
RE
01:25aAsia shares up on hopes for China stimulus, Brexit vote awaited
RE
01/14WEEKLY MARKET UPDATE : An improvement favouring the return of risk
01/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Snap 5-day Winning Streak But Log Strong Weekly Gains
DJ
01/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As China Reports Slowdown In Exports
DJ
01/11TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Shoppers Skip the Mall; Trade War Disrupts; Huawei Ex..
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
05:13aHITACHI : Wins 600 EMU Train Cars for Intercity Express Service from the Taiwan ..
AQ
04:38aTokyo court denies Nissan Ghosn's latest bail request
RE
04:22aEISAI : New Drug Application for Insomnia Disorder Treatment Lemborexant Submitt..
AQ
04:18aEISAI : to Present Results of Post-Hoc Analyses of Lenvima (Lenvatinib) Phase II..
AQ
03:41aASAHI : Japans Asahi Group sets up JV to tap in Vietnams dairy market
AQ
03:39aPANASONIC : Introduces New Tech Solutions For Manufacturing, Logistics, Retail
AQ
03:23aANA : mulls launching 1st direct flights to Russia in 2020
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
OLYMPUS CORP 4005 End-of-day quote.9.88%
HITACHI, LTD. 3346 End-of-day quote.8.64%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 55280 End-of-day quote.6.19%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 4414 End-of-day quote.5.10%
NIKON CORP 1684 End-of-day quote.4.21%
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD 12690 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD 4417 End-of-day quote.-3.05%
YAMAHA CORP 4560 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD 6190 End-of-day quote.-3.58%
AEON CO LTD 2100.5 End-of-day quote.-4.39%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.