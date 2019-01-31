South Korea January factory activity contracts for third month as export orders slide again - PMI

The headline Nikkei/Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally-adjusted 48.3 in January, the joint-lowest since November 2016, and down from 49.8 in December last year.

Significant weakness in overseas sales kept the index below the 50-point level that separates contraction from growth for the third month.

New export orders shrank for the sixth consecutive month, with the sub-index for this measure sliding to a seasonally-adjusted 48.7 in January from 49.4 a month earlier.

Tough trade conditions saw sales to clients in China, Japan and Germany fall in January, the survey showed, and led to an overall contraction in new business for the third consecutive month.

That prompted some manufacturers to slash jobs for the third straight month in a sign of increasing pressure on Asia's fourth-largest economy, as global growth slows in the face of a trade dispute between the United States and China - major export markets for South Korea.

"Given South Korea's close trading ties with China and the United States, falling export demand acts as a worrying indicator for global economic growth," Joe Hayes, an economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement.

South Korea's exports declined in December and pressure on overseas sales is expected to grow this year. Already, prices of its key export items - computer memory chips and petroleum goods - have weakened for months in a warning of shrinking margins for the country's manufacturing sector.

Blaming external uncertainties, South Korea's central bank slashed its 2019 goods exports growth outlook to 3.1 percent versus 3.9 percent expansion logged in 2018.

