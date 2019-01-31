Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

South Korea January factory activity contracts for third month as export orders slide again - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:40pm EST
A crane moves a shipping container at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korean factories got off to a grim start in 2019 as activity in January contracted at the joint-fastest pace in over two years, a private survey showed on Friday, with new export orders continuing to shrink in yet another blow to the trade-reliant economy.

The headline Nikkei/Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally-adjusted 48.3 in January, the joint-lowest since November 2016, and down from 49.8 in December last year.

Significant weakness in overseas sales kept the index below the 50-point level that separates contraction from growth for the third month.

New export orders shrank for the sixth consecutive month, with the sub-index for this measure sliding to a seasonally-adjusted 48.7 in January from 49.4 a month earlier.

Tough trade conditions saw sales to clients in China, Japan and Germany fall in January, the survey showed, and led to an overall contraction in new business for the third consecutive month.

That prompted some manufacturers to slash jobs for the third straight month in a sign of increasing pressure on Asia's fourth-largest economy, as global growth slows in the face of a trade dispute between the United States and China - major export markets for South Korea.

"Given South Korea's close trading ties with China and the United States, falling export demand acts as a worrying indicator for global economic growth," Joe Hayes, an economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement.

South Korea's exports declined in December and pressure on overseas sales is expected to grow this year. Already, prices of its key export items - computer memory chips and petroleum goods - have weakened for months in a warning of shrinking margins for the country's manufacturing sector.

Blaming external uncertainties, South Korea's central bank slashed its 2019 goods exports growth outlook to 3.1 percent versus 3.9 percent expansion logged in 2018.

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam; Hayoung.Choi@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5643; Reuters Messaging: hayoung.choi@thomsonreuters.com)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
07:40pSouth Korea January factory activity contracts for third month as export orde..
RE
07:35pNIKKEI : Japan's January factory activity weakens to 29-month low as export orde..
RE
05:43pDow Industrials Edge Lower on Sluggish Earnings
DJ
04:37pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher As S&P 500 Has Best January Since..
DJ
04:23pDow Industrials End Flat on Sluggish Earnings
DJ
04:12pDow Industrials Slip on Disappointing Earnings
DJ
03:49pDow Industrials Slip on Disappointing Earnings
DJ
12:17pFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : denies report of display panel production delay in Guangzho..
RE
11:50aDow Industrials Slip on Disappointing Earnings
DJ
11:19aFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : Sources Say Foxconn Delaying Some Production on US-China Tr..
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
07:33pJAPAN POST : Man and machine
AQ
01:01pMITSUI OSK LINES : Triton completes sale of Nordic Tankers
AQ
12:29pMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Carlos Ghosn tells 'story of betrayal'
AQ
11:51aJUST IN : ZETDC boosts fleet
AQ
10:29aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Carlos Ghosn tells 'story of betrayal'
AQ
09:43aUPDATE2 : Nissan, Renault reaffirm commitment to maintaining alliance
AQ
09:11aPANASONIC : and World Vision Launch Off-grid Solutions Project in Narok County, ..
BU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TDK CORP 8570 End-of-day quote.8.07%
ADVANTEST CORP 2473 End-of-day quote.7.90%
NEC CORP 3650 End-of-day quote.7.04%
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD 6880 End-of-day quote.5.52%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD 1223 End-of-day quote.5.52%
NH FOODS LTD 4300 End-of-day quote.-5.29%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC 669 End-of-day quote.-7.98%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 4635 End-of-day quote.-10.35%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 3500 End-of-day quote.-15.76%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO LTD 2546 End-of-day quote.-16.93%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.