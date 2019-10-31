Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

South Korea October factory activity shrinks for sixth month as new export orders return to contraction - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's factory activity contracted for the sixth straight month in October but at a slightly slower pace, a private business survey showed on Friday, as cooling global demand and trade tensions continued to weigh on the export-reliant economy.

The Nikkei/Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) inched up to 48.4 at the beginning of the final quarter, from 48.0 in September, but remained well below the 50-point level that separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis.

Total new orders shrank at a more modest pace, but new export orders slipped back into contraction after expanding the previous month. Survey panellists reported weaker sales to Japan, China, Taiwan and Europe.

The sub-index for new export orders marked its 14th decline in the past 15 months.

"The slump in exports remains the true Achilles' heel, however, with headwinds coming from all directions. As well as U.S.-Sino trade frictions, tensions with Japan and a stagnating European economy have significantly dented order book volumes at South Korean manufacturers," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit.

Despite increased operating costs, companies lowered output prices to boost demand and improve competitiveness, and reduced staffing levels for the sixth month in a row.

"Firms are trying to bolster sales by reducing prices, although so far this has been to little benefit. A weak outlook and deflationary risks open the door for further policy easing," Hayes added.

In October, the Bank of Korea cut its policy interest rate <KROCRT=ECI> for the second time in three months to a record low of 1.25% to support the faltering economy, and left the door open to further easing.

While the majority of PMI sub-indexes pointed to further weakness in the economy, Asia's fourth-largest, businesses expressed optimism of a pick-up in production in the next 12 months, the survey also showed.

The future output index rose to 54.9 in October, the best reading since June 2018 and up from 52.0 in September, backed by expectations of new product launches in electronics and automobiles industries.

But the figure remained relatively subdued by historical comparison, suggesting it is too soon to expect an immediate recovery.

South Korea's economy slowed more than expected in the third quarter, growing 0.4% from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD -0.14% 70.02 Delayed Quote.46.17%
NIKKEI 225 0.37% 22927.04 Real-time Quote.14.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
08:42pSouth Korea October factory activity shrinks for sixth month as new export or..
RE
10/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Closes at Fresh High After Rate Cut
DJ
10/30Wall Street gains, U.S. Treasury yields fall after remarks by Fed's Powell
RE
10/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Closes at Fresh High After Rate Cut
DJ
10/30Wall St. gains, U.S. Treasury yields fall after remarks by Fed's Powell
RE
10/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher After Fed Cuts Rates
DJ
10/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Little Changed After Fed Cuts Rates
DJ
10/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Little Changed Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
10/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
10/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
06:57pSOFTBANK : WeWork's ex-CEO faces pregnancy discrimination complaint
AQ
06:07pCANON : Notice regarding purchase of ownership interest and acquisition of Quali..
PU
11:57aTOYOTA MOTOR : Investors Library
PU
11:57aTOYOTA MOTOR : Challenge 1 New Vehicle Zero CO 2 Emissions Challenge
PU
11:57aTOYOTA MOTOR : Initiatives to Improve Traffic Safety
PU
11:57aTOYOTA MOTOR : External Recognition
PU
11:57aTOYOTA MOTOR : Respect for Human Rights
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 2344 End-of-day quote.8.72%
AGC INC. 3830 End-of-day quote.7.13%
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD. 6210 End-of-day quote.4.55%
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 6518 End-of-day quote.4.51%
SONY CORPORATION 6625 End-of-day quote.4.08%
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. 2150 End-of-day quote.-3.93%
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. 2646 End-of-day quote.-4.15%
HITACHI, LTD. 4069 End-of-day quote.-5.02%
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 4945 End-of-day quote.-8.76%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 3530 End-of-day quote.-12.30%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group