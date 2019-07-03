Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Stocks rally again on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 09:28pm EDT
People look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street as recent data from multiple sectors pointed to slowing economic growth in the United States, bolstering the prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.3% as did Japan's benchmark Nikkei <.N225>, and Australia <.AXJO> was up 0.6%. A U.S. public holiday kept activity somewhat subdued.

On Wall Street, which closed at midday Wednesday for the eve of the U.S. Independence Day, all three major stock indexes finished at a record closing highs as expectations grew that the Fed would take a more dovish turn. [.N]

A report by a payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. companies added jobs in June, but fewer than what analysts had forecast, raising concerns the labor market is softening even as the current U.S. economic expansion marked a record run last month,

"Stocks and bonds rallied together overnight as the markets were betting on interest rate cuts at the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve," said Noriko Miyoshi, head of fixed income at Simplex Asset Management in Tokyo.

"The pace looks too fast. Investors across the world rushed to take part in the game of yield hunting," she said.

Global sovereign bond rallied overnight. The 10-year Treasury note yield plunged to 1.939 <US10YT=RR>, a level last seen following Donald Trump's election as president in November 2016.

Most 10-year euro zone bond yields <NL10YT=RR>, <AT10YT=RR>, <ES10YT=RR>, <PT10YT=RR> slid to fresh record lows on Wednesday as investors bet the ECB's dovish stance would continue, while the 10-year German Bund yield fell to minus 0.399% <DE10YT=RR>, flirting with the ECB's minus 0.40 deposit rate.

European Union leaders' nomination of Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, to replace Mario Draghi as president of the ECB, reinforced expectations of more monetary policy easing if it's needed.

The 10-year Italian bond yield hitting 1.599% <IT10YT=RR>, its lowest since October 2016 as the government eases its budget ambitions.

The market's next focus is U.S. non-farm payrolls for June, due on Friday.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro traded at $1.1288, near its two-week low of $1.1268 set the previous day.

The dollar was little changed at 107.72 yen, losing steam as the fall this week in U.S. bond yields.

The British pound stood at 1.2580 <GBP=D4>, having hit a two-week low of $1.2557 as economic data reinforced expectations that the Bank of England would join its central bank counterparts in cutting interest rates to shore up a worsening economic outlook.

In commodities, oil prices slipped on Thursday after edging higher the previous day.

Brent crude futures traded down 0.4% at $63.58 per barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, while U.S. crude futures fetched $57.15 per barrel, down 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Tomo Uetake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
09:28pStocks rally again on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive
RE
06:40aHP, Dell, other tech firms plan to shift production out of China - Nikkei
RE
06:39aNIKKEI : HP, Dell, other tech firms plan to shift production out of China - Nikk..
RE
02:06aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Trade-deal Uncertainty Returns
DJ
07/02A euphoric market after the G20
07/02TRACKINSIGHT : Markets in pause mode ahead of Trump and Xi’s meeting but ..
TI
07/02NIKKEI : The high-tech materials at the heart of a Japan-South Korea row
RE
07/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Mull Significance Of Trade Tru..
DJ
07/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Toward Records on Trade Truce
DJ
07/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Toward Records on Trade Truce
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
09:23pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Friday, July 5
AQ
09:18pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by ilcompatibile di massimil..
PU
09:18pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by BELLIVESTORE SAS DI LIN ..
PU
09:13pYAMAHA MOTOR : Invests Further in Autonomous Driving Technology Developer "Tier ..
PU
12:15pPANASONIC : How Dairy Queen franchisee introduced self-order kiosks
AQ
11:09aJXTG : Japan's JX Nippon Mining seeks pot of gold in high-tech chips, batteries
RE
09:43aRUGBY : JRFU asks teams to interview players following drug arrests
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA LTD 696 End-of-day quote.4.04%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 66830 End-of-day quote.2.67%
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD 3792 End-of-day quote.2.51%
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 1302 End-of-day quote.2.44%
NICHIREI CORP 2671 End-of-day quote.1.75%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 4880 End-of-day quote.-4.13%
ADVANTEST CORP 3025 End-of-day quote.-4.72%
TOKUYAMA CORPORATION 2871 End-of-day quote.-4.78%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP 3660 End-of-day quote.-4.94%
IHI CORP 2500 End-of-day quote.-5.62%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About