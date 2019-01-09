Log in
NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Tech Up as Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Tech Roundup

01/09/2019 | 05:04pm EST

Shares of technology companies rose amid a rebound in risk appetite. Apple shares rose after the device-and-computer maker's chief executive appeared on CNBC business television and said some of the company's struggles in China likely will be temporary. Apple will cut production of its three new iPhone models by 10% in the January-March quarter, the Nikkei Asian Review reported. Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO LTD 3840 End-of-day quote.6.37%
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION 6010 End-of-day quote.5.44%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD 2886 End-of-day quote.5.17%
SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD 2470 End-of-day quote.4.35%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. 12350 End-of-day quote.4.09%
SHIMIZU CORPORATION 890 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
ADVANTEST CORP 2184 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
CHIYODA CORP 308 End-of-day quote.-3.14%
TOHO CO LTD 3985 End-of-day quote.-3.39%
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD 1564 End-of-day quote.-4.46%
