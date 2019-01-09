Tech Up as Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid a rebound in risk appetite. Apple shares rose after the device-and-computer maker's chief executive appeared on CNBC business television and said some of the company's struggles in China likely will be temporary. Apple will cut production of its three new iPhone models by 10% in the January-March quarter, the Nikkei Asian Review reported. Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com