United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Indexes
>
Nikkei 225
N225
JP9010C00002
NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Real-time
10/11 08:10:00 am
22590.86
PTS
-3.89%
10/11
WORST HIT IN GL
: Tech and China
DJ
10/11
ASIA MARKETS
: Nikkei Drops 4%, China Skids 5% As Asian Markets Fo..
DJ
10/11
Japan's FamilyMart to buy $1.9 billion stake in Don Quijote, unlo..
RE
Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.18 percent
0
10/12/2018 | 02:03am CEST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average <.N225> opened down 1.18 percent at 22,323.43 on Friday, while the broader Topix <.TOPX> shed 0.73 percent to 1,689.50.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
02:55a
HITACHI
: to Establish New Company to Foster Human Resource for the Global Rollo..
AQ
10/11
Japanese auto imports jump to 77.5% over 7 months
AQ
10/11
YOU ARE MAN OF HONOUR, COME WITH VIA
: Delhi HC to former Ranbaxy promoter Shivi..
AQ
10/11
PANASONIC
: India mulls hiking prices of mobiles, consumer appliances on rupee w..
AQ
10/11
PANASONIC
: Ficosa inaugurates new centre for electric mobility technology
AQ
10/11
NISSAN MOTOR
: GT-R NISMO GT3 in title contention in Blancpain Asia; Edoardo Lib..
AQ
10/11
NISSAN MOTOR
: brings excitement to Egypt at Automech Formula 2018
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD
3363
0.21%
TDK CORP
10540
-6.23%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC
802
-6.53%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
7317
-6.65%
FANUC CORP
19005
-6.84%
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED
1163
-9.91%
