NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.18 percent

10/12/2018 | 02:03am CEST
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average <.N225> opened down 1.18 percent at 22,323.43 on Friday, while the broader Topix <.TOPX> shed 0.73 percent to 1,689.50.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

Latest news on NIKKEI 225
10/11WORST HIT IN GLOBAL MARKETS ROUT : Tech and China
DJ
10/11ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Drops 4%, China Skids 5% As Asian Markets Follow Wall St..
DJ
10/11Japan's FamilyMart to buy $1.9 billion stake in Don Quijote, unload Uny
RE
10/10MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Sharply Lower As Dow Sinks Over 800 Points In W..
DJ
10/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply as Bond Yields Keep Climbi..
DJ
10/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide as Bond Yields Keep Climbing
DJ
10/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower Amid IMF Growth Warning
DJ
10/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid IMF Growth Warni..
DJ
10/10Global Stocks Pause Amid Doubts Over Growth
DJ
10/10ASIA MARKETS: Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Index Manages First Win Of October
DJ
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
02:55aHITACHI : to Establish New Company to Foster Human Resource for the Global Rollo..
AQ
10/11Japanese auto imports jump to 77.5% over 7 months
AQ
10/11YOU ARE MAN OF HONOUR, COME WITH VIA : Delhi HC to former Ranbaxy promoter Shivi..
AQ
10/11PANASONIC : India mulls hiking prices of mobiles, consumer appliances on rupee w..
AQ
10/11PANASONIC : Ficosa inaugurates new centre for electric mobility technology
AQ
10/11NISSAN MOTOR : GT-R NISMO GT3 in title contention in Blancpain Asia; Edoardo Lib..
AQ
10/11NISSAN MOTOR : brings excitement to Egypt at Automech Formula 2018
PU
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD 3363 End-of-day quote.0.21%
TDK CORP 10540 End-of-day quote.-6.23%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC 802 End-of-day quote.-6.53%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 7317 End-of-day quote.-6.65%
FANUC CORP 19005 End-of-day quote.-6.84%
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED 1163 End-of-day quote.-9.91%
