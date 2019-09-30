Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Tokyo stocks lifted by blue-chip exporters, Apple-related names

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 11:21pm EDT
A man is reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, shrugging off signs of worsening confidence among big manufacturers, with blue-chip exporters and Apple-related issues leading the gains.

The benchmark Nikkei average <.N225> rose 0.7% to 21,916.74 points by the midday break, while the broader Topix climbed 1.1% to 1,604.84, with all but one of its 33 subindexes trading in positive territory.

Japanese big manufacturers' business confidence fell to a six-year low in the July-September quarter, a central bank survey showed, a sign the bitter U.S.-China trade war is taking a heavier toll on the export-reliant economy. [nL3N26L0UG]

But some analysts said sentiment did not worse as much as expected, and noted capital expenditure plans were holding up.

"The Tankan survey was positive, with the headline manufacturing reading well above consensus and only slightly down from three months ago," said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

"Overall, it is good news for risk markets that Japanese companies are not pessimistic given all the external concerns," Vail said, noting that the outlook for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing was in positive territory.

Blue-chip exporters rose, with Honda Motor, Panasonic and Bridgestone Corp advancing 2.3%, 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

On Monday, Wall Street stocks rallied, with all three major indexes rising, helped by gains in Apple Inc.[.N/C]Apple rose 2.4% after chief executive Tim Cook told a German daily that sales of its newest iPhones were off to a strong start, while JPMorgan raised its forecast for shipment volumes.[nL3N26L3PA]

Tokyo-listed Apple-related shares were also in demand on Tuesday. Murata Manufacturing Co, TDK Corp and Minebea Mitsumi jumped 2.4%, 2.7% and 3.0%, respectively.

By sector, paper and pulp <.IPAPR.T>, electric and gas <.IEPNG.T> and rubber products <.IRUBR.T> were among the top performers, up 2.7%, 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.35% 223.97 Delayed Quote.38.72%
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION -1.85% 4184 End-of-day quote.1.53%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.46% 2798.5 End-of-day quote.-0.05%
MINEBEAMITSUMI INC. -2.34% 1711 End-of-day quote.12.64%
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. -0.94% 5185 End-of-day quote.-63.11%
NIKKEI 225 -0.56% 21755.84 Real-time Quote.10.16%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -1.72% 875.6 End-of-day quote.-8.79%
TDK CORPORATION 0.31% 9670 End-of-day quote.30.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
11:21pTokyo stocks lifted by blue-chip exporters, Apple-related names
RE
11:16pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise Ahead Of Australia Interest-rate Announcemen..
DJ
09:04pGlobal shares steady, investors pin hopes on U.S.-China talks
RE
05:02pGlobal stocks stalled in third quarter as bonds boom and dollar zooms
RE
04:26pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Finish Higher As Dow, S&P 500 Post Gains For Third St..
DJ
12:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to Cap Volatile Quarter
DJ
11:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to Cap Volatile Quarter
DJ
10:52aWeekly market update : Too many unknowns
10:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to Cap Volatile Quarter
DJ
10:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher; Dollar Hits Two-Year High
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
11:13pMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Changes of Director and Executive Officers(PDF/61KB)
PU
11:10pEISAI : Final Study Results Evaluating LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembr..
AQ
10:48pMARUBENI : Regarding News Report on Our Company
PU
10:43pKANSAI ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2
AQ
10:40pJFE : Japan's JFE Steel to spend $460 million to revamp blast furnace
RE
10:23pSUBARU : Announces Organizational Changes (Effective October 1, 2019)
PU
10:23pMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : The Metals Production Plans in the 2nd Half of the fiscal..
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD. 1449 End-of-day quote.4.62%
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. 6730 End-of-day quote.2.91%
TOKUYAMA CORPORATION 2477 End-of-day quote.2.87%
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 5999 End-of-day quote.2.71%
TERUMO CORPORATION 3480 End-of-day quote.1.72%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 529 End-of-day quote.-3.64%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 469 End-of-day quote.-3.70%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD. 3055 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 1208.5 End-of-day quote.-8.03%
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4040 End-of-day quote.-13.62%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group