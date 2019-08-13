Log in
NIKKEI 225    N225

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/13 02:25:00 am
20455.44 PTS   -1.11%
06:26aU.S. President Trump asked Japan PM to buy farm products - Kyodo
RE
05:45aFalling Bond Yields Make Equities Hard to Ignore
DJ
05:02aShares shunted after Argentina crash, safe-havens shine
RE
News 
News

U.S. President Trump asked Japan PM to buy farm products - Kyodo

08/13/2019 | 06:26am EDT
G20 leaders summit in Osaka

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has directly asked Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to buy farm products worth a 'huge amount', Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified Japanese and U.S. government sources.

Japan and the United States have agreed to target a broad deal on bilateral trade by September, seeking to bridge differences of opinion over tariffs on beef and the automobile sector, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier this month.

Trump had requested that Japan buy specific products such as soybeans and wheat, Kyodo reported, adding that the request was separate from the framework of current trade talks between Washington and Tokyo.

Kyodo said the Japanese government would consider its response and one proposal floated was to purchase the farm products as food support for African countries.

The purchase would be worth several hundred million dollars including transport costs, Kyodo said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Linda Sieg; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

