Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225 (N225)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 09/13 08:10:00 am
22828.37 PTS   +0.99%
09/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stock Markets Recover, Led By Japan And Hong ..
DJ
09/13Global Stocks Buoyed by Fresh Trade Hope
DJ
09/13Global Stocks Buoyed by Fresh Trade Hope
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Women in management at Japan firms still a rarity - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 01:05am CEST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Three-quarters of Japanese companies have no female senior executives and the vast majority say women account for less than 10 percent of management, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring an uphill battle for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Womenomics" push.

Saying he wants women to shine, Abe has championed the need to bring more women into the workforce and into leadership posts. He wants to see the proportion of female senior executives at listed firms climb to 10 percent by 2020 and the number in management rise to 30 percent.

Discrimination against women has re-emerged as a hot topic of debate in Japan after a probe into a Tokyo medical school found last month that it had lowered women applicants' entrance exam scores for years because it believed too many women quit their careers after having children.

The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted Aug. 29-Sept. 10, found that only one tenth of Japanese firms could say women accounted for 10 percent or more of management.

At three-quarters of companies, the figure was less than 10 percent and at 15 percent of firms, there were none.

The survey also found Japanese companies tend to hire men at a higher rate than women.

Men who got jobs accounted for more than half of all applicants at 43 percent of companies that hired new graduates this year, while women who were accepted made up over half the applicants at only 20 percent of businesses.

Despite the low numbers, nearly all companies said their hiring policy was not to discriminate on the basis of gender. Firms in sectors like construction and metalwork said they did not have many female applicants.

Some respondents said that for more women to join senior corporate ranks, Japan needs to create a more supportive environment for women to pursue careers.

"The number will increase naturally if we create a system that allows women to remain in work even after having children and by nurturing capable employees regardless of sex," a manager of a services company wrote in the survey.

Companies responded anonymously to the survey, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Of the 482 large and mid-sized non-financial firms polled, 215-251 companies responded to questions on women in the workforce.

Japan lags well behind other major industrialised nations when it comes to gender equality, ranking 114th of 144 countries in the World Economic Forum's latest Global Gender Gap report.

More women have joined the workforce in Japan, though many are part-time workers. Some 66 percent of Japanese women were working in 2016, OECD data shows, compared with 56.7 percent in 2000.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Malcolm Foster and Edwina Gibbs)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKKEI 225
09/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stock Markets Recover, Led By Japan And Hong Kong
DJ
09/13Global Stocks Buoyed by Fresh Trade Hope
DJ
09/13Global Stocks Buoyed by Fresh Trade Hope
DJ
09/13Hopes of a Revival in Trade Talks Lift Stocks in Hong Kong
DJ
09/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Inches Higher
DJ
09/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Gains Amid Trade Hopes
DJ
09/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver
DJ
09/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Move Up on U.S.-China Trade Optimism
DJ
09/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Steady Amid Lingering Trade Concerns
DJ
09/12Oil Prices Lift Stocks Despite Lingering Trade Concerns
DJ
More news
News of the components of NIKKEI 225
01:06aBEST MIRRORLESS CAMERA 2018 : 10 top models to suit every budget
AQ
12:47aHONDA MOTOR : Three taken to hospital after hit-and-run wreck on Highway 109
AQ
09/13TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : "Sustained-Release Formulation" in Patent Application Ap..
AQ
09/13SONY : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Image Display Device And Image Di..
AQ
09/13TDK : Patent Issued for R-T-B Based Permanent Magnet (USPTO 10,068,691)
AQ
09/13KONICA MINOLTA : Patent Issued for Electrostatic Charge Image Developing Toner (..
AQ
09/13RICOH : Patent Issued for Three-Dimensional Object Producing Method (USPTO 10,06..
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 10990 End-of-day quote.4.72%
CHIYODA CORP 836 End-of-day quote.4.50%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD 2988 End-of-day quote.4.15%
TOHO ZINC CO LTD 3810 End-of-day quote.4.10%
INPEX CORP 1314 End-of-day quote.3.71%
SUMCO CORP 1536 End-of-day quote.-4.30%
ALPS ELECTRIC CO LTD 2999 End-of-day quote.-4.79%
TREND MICRO INCORPORATED 6710 End-of-day quote.-4.82%
ADVANTEST CORP 2230 End-of-day quote.-5.39%
PIONEER CORP 104 End-of-day quote.-11.11%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.