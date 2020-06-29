Nikola : Badger Preorders Open June 29 At 11 AM ET

PHOENIX, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Nikola World 2020 is December 3-5, 2020

Preorders secure a Nikola World 2020 ticket and receive a discount off vehicle purchase

All preorders qualify for a chance to win a Badger at Nikola World 2020

Badger preorders available in battery-electric vehicle (BEV) or hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models

The BEV is expected to offer 300 miles of range, while the hydrogen FCEV will offer approximately 600 miles of range

Manufacturing expected to go through OEM partnership; to be announced before Nikola World

Electric 0-60 mph in approximately 2.9 seconds; Badger anticipated to generate over 906 horsepower and 980 ft. lbs. of torque

Nikola NZT and WAV preorders also open on June 29, 2020 and will make a special appearance at Nikola World 2020

In February 2020, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions and infrastructure solutions, made industry headlines when it announced its entry into the electric pick-up market with its advanced electric pickup, Nikola Badger, designed to outperform pickups in its class. Since then, consumers have anxiously awaited today's announcement that preorders are now being accepted at 11 AM ET. Preorders received before November 15, 2020 will also be entered to win a Badger, receive a match of your deposit, up to $5,000 off the final purchase price of the vehicle, and be invited to the Badger debut at Nikola World, which is slated for December 3-5, 2020 in Phoenix, Ariz.

"The technology on the Badger is next to none; it has one of the most advanced powertrains and infotainment systems on the market. The features include over-the-air updates, keyless entry, independent torque control of every wheel, 906 HP, 980 ft. lbs. of torque, 15 kilowatt power export with 220V and 110V, tie-down tracks inside the truck for cargo, hidden refrigerator, up to 600 miles of range, and waterproof displays. You couldn't dream of building a better pickup truck than the Badger and we offer it in both fuel cell and battery-electric options," said Founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton. "At Nikola World 2020, our followers will have the chance to see the Badger in action, so you don't want to miss this show."

The three-day Nikola World 2020 event will kick off with a party for preorder reservation holders only on December 3, the unveiling and live concert on December 4, and general public access and limited ride-alongs on December 5. Nikola Powersports and other products will also be onsite along with a few planned surprises.

Badger preorder reservation holders receive a guaranteed seat at Nikola World 2020. Limited tickets will be available for sale to the public at www.nikolamotor.com starting on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 AM ET.

To preorder your Nikola Badger, secure your place in line, receive an invitation to Nikola World 2020, and be registered to win a Badger, go to www.nikolamotor.com/reserve/badger.

To learn more about the Badger, visit www.nikolamotor.com/badger.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

GIVEAWAY INFORMATION

Additional information regarding the "Terms and Conditions" related to the Nikola Badger giveaway can be found on the Nikola website at www.nikolamotor.com/rules.

