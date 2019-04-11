Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nikon Corp    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORP

(7731)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Four Nikon products receive the TIPA WORLD AWARDS 2019: the Nikon D3500, Z 6, Z 7 and NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 12:23am EDT

April 11, 2019

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that four of its products are recipients of the prestigious TIPA WORLD AWARDS 2019 sponsored by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA), a global authority in the photography and imaging industry.

The Nikon D3500 digital SLR camera was selected for the BEST DSLR CAMERA award, the mirrorless camera Nikon Z 6 for the BEST FULL FRAME CAMERA EXPERT award, Nikon Z 7 for the BEST FULL FRAME PROFESSIONAL CAMERA award, and the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S for the BEST MIRRORLESS WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS award.

The TIPA WORLD AWARDS 2019 cover photographic and imaging products released between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019 across a number of categories. Award winners are selected with voting by the editors of prestigious camera and imaging magazines from around the world.

For more information, see the TIPA WORLD AWARDS 2019 website.

Reasons the Nikon D3500 was selected for the BEST DSLR CAMERA award (summary of TIPA comments)

  • *With manual focus mode, shutter-priority auto manual exposure mode, as shutter speed of 1/250 or faster, and all other settings at default values.

Reasons the Nikon Z 6 was selected for the BEST FULL FRAME CAMERA EXPERT award (summary of TIPA comments)

  • *1Additional reduction to the equivalent of ISO 50 and expansion to the equivalent of ISO 204800.
  • *2With FX (36x24) format and single-point AF.
  • *3Only possible at 'High quality' movie setting.

Reasons the Nikon Z 7 was selected for the BEST FULL FRAME PROFESSIONAL CAMERA award (summary of TIPA comments)

  • *1Image area fixed at DX; face detection not enabled in auto-area AF AF-area mode.
  • *2Image area will be slightly smaller. Not available in 120p, 100p or slow-motion movie.
  • *3Not available when shooting slow-motion movies.

Reasons the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S was selected for the BEST MIRRORLESS WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS award (summary of TIPA comments)

  • *M/A mode allows you to switch from autofocus to manual simply by rotating the control ring.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 04:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKON CORP
12:23aFOUR NIKON PRODUCTS RECEIVE THE TIPA : the Nikon D3500, Z 6, Z 7 and NIKKOR Z 14..
PU
04/10NIKON : releases the optical processing machine "Lasermeister 100A"
AQ
04/10NIKON : releases the optical processing machine “Lasermeister 100A”
PU
03/27NIKON CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26THE NIKON Z MOUNT SYSTEM AND COOLPIX : Product Design 2019"
PU
03/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Muted, Awaiting Upcoming Fed Meeting
DJ
03/12NIKON : introduces the COOLSHOT 20 GII Laser Rangefinder
PU
03/12NIKON : introduces the PROSTAFF 1000 Laser Rangefinder
PU
02/21NIKON : introduces the MONARCH 2000 Laser Rangefinder
AQ
02/18NIKON : products receive the iF Design Award 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 725 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 57 628 M
Finance 2019 291 B
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 11,07
P/E ratio 2020 13,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 645 B
Chart NIKON CORP
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 887  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuo Ushida President & Representative Director
Masashi Oka CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yasuyuki Okamoto Director & Managing Executive Officer
Takaharu Honda Director
Takumi Odajima Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKON CORP-0.19%5 801
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%21 101
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD99.77%1 325
GOPRO INC58.73%989
VITEC GROUP PLC-5.24%675
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC94.57%189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About