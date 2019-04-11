Four Nikon products receive the TIPA WORLD AWARDS 2019: the Nikon D3500, Z 6, Z 7 and NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S

April 11, 2019

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that four of its products are recipients of the prestigious TIPA WORLD AWARDS 2019 sponsored by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA), a global authority in the photography and imaging industry.

The Nikon D3500 digital SLR camera was selected for the BEST DSLR CAMERA award, the mirrorless camera Nikon Z 6 for the BEST FULL FRAME CAMERA EXPERT award, Nikon Z 7 for the BEST FULL FRAME PROFESSIONAL CAMERA award, and the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S for the BEST MIRRORLESS WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS award.

The TIPA WORLD AWARDS 2019 cover photographic and imaging products released between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019 across a number of categories. Award winners are selected with voting by the editors of prestigious camera and imaging magazines from around the world.

Reasons the Nikon D3500 was selected for the BEST DSLR CAMERA award (summary of TIPA comments)

Reasons the Nikon Z 6 was selected for the BEST FULL FRAME CAMERA EXPERT award (summary of TIPA comments)

Reasons the Nikon Z 7 was selected for the BEST FULL FRAME PROFESSIONAL CAMERA award (summary of TIPA comments)

Reasons the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S was selected for the BEST MIRRORLESS WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS award (summary of TIPA comments)