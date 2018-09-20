Log in
Nikon : Newly Selected for Global ESG Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Indices "DJSI World" and "DJSI Asia Pacific"

0
09/20/2018

September 20, 2018

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that it has been newly selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 'DJSI World' and 'DJSI Asia Pacific,' one of the global ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) indices.

DJSI are a stock index series that were launched through collaboration between S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM. Every year, DJSI evaluate and quantify the sustainability of roughly 2,500 major companies around the world from an environmental, economic and social perspective. Companies within each industry that rank in the top 10 percent are selected for inclusion in the 'DJSI World,' and top 20 percent are selected for inclusion in the 'DJSI Asia Pacific.' This year, 317 companies were selected for DJSI World, and 150 companies were selected for DJSI Asia Pacific, with Nikon being selected within the Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics category.

Nikon Group strives to continue our CSR-oriented business operations to contribute to the sustainable development of society, based on our corporate philosophy: 'Trustworthiness and Creativity.'

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 04:17:05 UTC
