Nikon : Notice Regarding the Status and Conclusion of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock
0
06/21/2019 | 02:45am EDT
June 21, 2019
Notice Regarding the Status and Conclusion of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock
(Repurchase of Shares under the Provision of Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 165,
Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") has repurchased its own shares as follow, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 9, 2019.
The repurchase of the Company's own shares approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 9, 2019, has been concluded with this notice.
Class of shares repurchased:
Total number of shares repurchased:
Total purchase price for repurchased shares:
Period of repurchase:
Method of repurchase:
Common stock
3,093,300 shares
4,674,332,700 yen June 1, 2019 to June 20, 2019
Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract
(Reference)
Details of the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 9, 2019 1.) Class of shares to be repurchased：Common stock
2.) Total number of shares to be repurchased：Up to 8.0 million shares （Equivalent to 2.0% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock)) 3.) Total repurchase amount：Up to 10 billion yen
4.) Repurchase Period：From May 10, 2019 to June 30, 2019
Total number and acquisition cost of the shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of June 21, 2019)