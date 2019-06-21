Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nikon Corp    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORP

(7731)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nikon : Notice Regarding the Status and Conclusion of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 02:45am EDT

June 21, 2019

Notice Regarding the Status and Conclusion of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

(Repurchase of Shares under the Provision of Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") has repurchased its own shares as follow, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 9, 2019.

The repurchase of the Company's own shares approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 9, 2019, has been concluded with this notice.

  1. Class of shares repurchased:
  2. Total number of shares repurchased:
  3. Total purchase price for repurchased shares:
  4. Period of repurchase:
  5. Method of repurchase:

Common stock

3,093,300 shares

4,674,332,700 yen June 1, 2019 to June 20, 2019

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract

(Reference)

  1. Details of the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 9, 2019 1.) Class of shares to be repurchasedCommon stock
    2.) Total number of shares to be repurchasedUp to 8.0 million shares
    Equivalent to 2.0% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock)) 3.) Total repurchase amountUp to 10 billion yen
    4.) Repurchase PeriodFrom May 10, 2019 to June 30, 2019
  2. Total number and acquisition cost of the shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of June 21, 2019)

1.)

Total number of the repurchased shares:

6,667,200 shares

2.)

Total acquisition cost of the repurchased shares:

9,999,971,600 yen

End of document

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:44:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKON CORP
02:45aNIKON : Notice Regarding the Status and Conclusion of Repurchase of Shares of Co..
PU
06/20NIKON : Investment in Canadian company, wrnch, Inc.
AQ
06/18Trade tensions kick Asian business confidence to 10-year low - Thomson Reuter..
RE
06/13NIKON : establishes "Nikon BioImaging Lab" in Boston to support drug discovery r..
PU
05/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Weigh Huawei Implications
DJ
05/10NIKON : Notice of Revision of the Shareholder Returns Policy and Repurchase of S..
AQ
04/26NIKON : Velodyne Lidar, Nikon Announce Manufacturing Agreement for Mass Producti..
AQ
04/25NIKON : enters into manufacturing agreement with US Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
PU
04/23NIKON : releases the COOLPIX W150 compact digital camera
PU
04/23NIKON : New Silicone-Immersion Objective Lenses, CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda S 25..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 673 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 42 770 M
Finance 2020 311 B
Yield 2020 3,91%
P/E ratio 2020 14,36
P/E ratio 2021 13,38
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capitalization 623 B
Chart NIKON CORP
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 670  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuo Ushida President & Representative Director
Masashi Oka CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yasuyuki Okamoto Director & Managing Executive Officer
Takaharu Honda Director
Takumi Odajima Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKON CORP-2.57%5 459
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%15 931
GOPRO INC37.97%941
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD37.64%818
VITEC GROUP PLC-3.98%663
TAMRON CO LTD41.22%506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About