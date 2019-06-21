Nikon : Notice Regarding the Status and Conclusion of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

June 21, 2019

Notice Regarding the Status and Conclusion of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

(Repurchase of Shares under the Provision of Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") has repurchased its own shares as follow, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 9, 2019.

The repurchase of the Company's own shares approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 9, 2019, has been concluded with this notice.