Nikon Photo Contest 2018-2019: Call for Entries

October 18, 2018

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that entries for the Nikon Photo Contest 2018-2019 will be accepted from 1:00 p.m. today, October 18, 2018 until 1:00 p.m. on January 31, 2019 (all dates and times JST).

Nikon Photo Contest is an international photo contest that aims to provide an opportunity for photographers around the world to communicate, as well as to enrich photographic culture for professionals and amateurs alike. Since the first Contest was held in 1969, photographers from countries and regions around the world have participated and shown their support. To date, more than 410,000 photographers have submitted over 1,620,000 imaging works, making it a truly international event.

In the previous (36th) Contest, a total of 21,511 photographers from 170 countries and regions submitted 76,356 works, marking a new record for the Contest in terms of the number of countries and regions from which entries were submitted.

Neville Brody once again selected as Lead Judge

Comments from Neville Brody (summary)

Having served as the Lead Judge for the Nikon Photo Contest 2016-2017, I found the experience to be amazing and inspiring. The entries that came in were phenomenal, and the passion with which the judges approached discussing the work was really emotive. It was a very rewarding experience, and I want to thank all of the entrants who sent work in last time. I'm looking forward to an even more passionate, inspiring event this time, which is why I've agreed to serve as Lead Judge again.

* Judges will be announced on the Nikon Photo Contest 2018-2019 website as they are appointed.

Nikon Photo Contest 2018-2019 Overview

The Nikon Photo Contest 2018-2019, the 37th Contest since its beginning, will be comprised of three categories - Open, Next Generation, and Short Film.

The theme for the Open Award is 'Change'. We live in a time full of great changes in a variety of contexts, from our work and lifestyles, to the climate. We are calling for entries that express changes that you want to share with the world.

The theme for the Next Generation Award, open to photographers aged 25 or younger, is 'Identity'. We look forward to entries unique to younger generations that explore who they are.

The theme for the Short Film Award is 'Hope'. In this category, we await entries that shine a hopeful light on the path to the future.

We plan to announce winners of the Nikon Photo Contest 2018-2019 in August 2019, and to also hold an awards ceremony.

Eligibility

The Contest is open to all professional and amateur photographers, regardless of age, gender, or nationality.

Entry categories

1. Open Award

Theme: Change

Entry format: Single photo, photo story (two to five images)

Any equipment may be used

No age restriction

2. Next Generation Award

Theme: Identity

Entry format: Single photo or photo story (two to five images)

Any equipment may be used

Entrants must be aged 25 or younger

3. Short Film Award

Theme: Hope

Entry format: Video

Any equipment may be used

No age restriction

Entry period

1:00 p.m. on October 18, 2018 to 1:00 p.m. on January 31, 2019 (all dates and times JST)

How to enter

Enter the contest by providing the required information in the entry form on the Nikon Photo Contest 2018-2019 website. Visit the Nikon Photo Contest 2018-2019 website for further details regarding Contest eligibility, submission rules, judging, etc.

Awards and Prizes

A total of 45 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Prizes will be selected from entries of each format from each of the three categories. The best work from winners of the Gold prize will also receive the Grand Prize. Additionally, from all entries that pass the initial judging phase, one work will receive the NPC 50th Anniversary Prize, selected through voting by Nikon employees, and yet another work will receive the Participants' Choice Prize, selected through voting by Contest participants. Winners will receive the following prizes and privileges.

Category Format No. of awards Prizes Grand Prize - - 1 ¥500,000 in cash (JPY) Gold Prize Open Single photo, photo story 1 for each format in each category

(total: 5) D850 and AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR or Z 7 and NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Next Generation Short Film Video Silver Prize Open Single photo, photo story 3 for each format in each category

(total: 15) D500 and AF-S DX NIKKOR 16-80mm f/2.8-4E ED VR or Z 6 and NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Next Generation Short Film Video Bronze Prize Open Single photo, photo story 5 for each format in each category

(total: 25) D7500 and AF-S DX NIKKOR 16-80mm f/2.8-4E ED VR Next Generation Short Film Video

Category/No. of awards Prizes NPC 50th Anniversary Prize 1 selected from those that pass the initial judging phase for each category D500 and AF-S DX NIKKOR 16-80mm f/2.8-4E ED VR or Z 6 and NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Participants' Choice Prize 1 selected from those that pass the initial judging phase for each category

Winner privileges

Exhibition of winning entry in the Nikon Photo Contest 2018-2019 website gallery

Exhibition of winning entry on official Nikon Photo Contest Facebook and Instagram pages

Inclusion in photo exhibitions held by Nikon