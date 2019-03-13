Log in
Nikon : introduces the COOLSHOT 20 GII Laser Rangefinder

03/13/2019

March 13, 2019

TOKYO - Nikon Vision Co., Ltd., (Nikon Vision), a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation (Nikon), is pleased to announce the release of a new portable Laser Rangefinder, the COOLSHOT 20 GII, Nikon's small, lightweight model among the Nikon Laser Rangefinder COOLSHOT series. But there's nothing small or lightweight about its performance. It easily captures your target with its 6x multicoated lenses. The measurement range is from 5 to 730m (6 to 800 yd.), with the display showing the distance every 1 metre/yard.

To top it all, the COOLSHOT 20 GII employs the First Target Priority algorithm, which is highly effective when golfing for measuring the distance to a flagstick on a green with woods in the background. Also, keeping the power button depressed enables continuous measurement for up to approx. 8 seconds.

Key Features

  • Compact, lightweight (approx. 130g) body
  • Measurement range: 5-730m/6-800yd.
  • First Target Priority algorithm for displaying the distance to the closest subject when measuring overlapping subjects
  • Single or continuous measurement (up to 8 seconds). If single measurement fails, it automatically extends the measurement until succeeding for up to 4 seconds. Keeping the power button depressed enables continuous measurement for up to approx. 8 seconds.
  • High-quality 6x monocular with multilayer coating for bright, clear images
  • Long eye relief design affords eyeglass wearers easy viewing
  • Dioptre adjustment function
  • Rainproof - JIS/IEC protection class 4 (IPX4) equivalent
  • Wide temperature tolerance: -10°C to +50°C/14°F to 122°F

Specifications

COOLSHOT 20 GII
Measurement range (actual distance) 5-730m/6-800 yd.
Distance display (increment) Every 1m/yd.
Accuracy* (actual distance) ±1m/yd. (shorter than 100m/yd.)
±2m/yd. (100m/yd. and over)
Magnification (x) 6
Effective objective diameter (mm) 20
Actual field of view (°) 6
Exit pupil (mm) 3.3
Eye relief (mm) 16.7
Dimensions (LxHxW) (mm/inch) 91 x 73 x 37/3.6 x 2.9 x 1.5
Weight (excluding battery) (g/oz.) 130/4.6
Power source CR2 lithium battery x 1 (DC 3V)
Automatic power shut-off (after approx. 8 sec. unoperated)
Waterproof structure Rainproof - JIS/IEC protection class 4 (IPX4) equivalent
(under Nikon's testing conditions)
Laser classification IEC60825-1: Class 1M/Laser Product
FDA/21 CFR Part 1040.10: Class I Laser Product
Electromagnetic compatibility FCC Part15 SubPartB class B, EU:EMC directive, AS/NZS, VCCI classB, CU TR 020, ICES-003
Environment RoHS, WEEE
  • *Under Nikon's measurement conditions.

The specifications of the product may not be achieved depending on the target object's shape, surface texture and nature, and/or weather conditions.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 04:17:00 UTC
