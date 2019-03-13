Nikon : introduces the PROSTAFF 1000 Laser Rangefinder

March 13, 2019

TOKYO - Nikon Vision Co., Ltd., (Nikon Vision), a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation (Nikon), is pleased to announce the release of a new portable Laser Rangefinder, the PROSTAFF 1000.

The PROSTAFF 1000 Laser Rangefinder features a compact and lightweight body delivering 910-metre/1000-yard maximum measurement ranging performance. The long eye relief and adjustable dioptre optimize comfort and clarity, providing a more enjoyable ranging experience to the user.

The PROSTAFF 1000 Laser Rangefinder gives users the ability to select either First Target or Distant Target Priority when ranging an object or target in front of or behind another object. Measurement results are displayed clearly and accurately in 1-metre/yard increments on the uncluttered display almost instantaneously with a single button press. 8-second continuous measurement readings are also displayed while depressing and holding the power button down.

Key Features

Measurement range: 5-910m/6-1,000 yd.*

Target Priority Switch System for measuring overlapping subjects:

First Target Priority mode displays the distance of the closest subject - useful when measuring the distance to a subject in front of an overlapping background. Distant Target Priority mode displays that of the farthest subject - useful in wooded areas. Distance measurement display step: 1m/yd.

Single or continuous measurement (up to 8 seconds). If single measurement fails, it automatically extends the measurement until succeeding for up to 4 seconds. Keeping the power button depressed enables continuous measurement for up to approx. 8 seconds.

High-quality 6x monocular with multilayer coating for bright, clear images

Long eye relief design affords eyeglass wearers easy viewing

Dioptre adjustment function

Compact, lightweight and pocket-size design

Rainproof - JIS/IEC protection class 4 (IPX4) equivalent

Wide temperature tolerance: -10°C to +50°C/14°F to 122°F

* Under Nikon's measurement conditions and reference values.

Specifications

PROSTAFF 1000 Measurement range (actual distance)* 5-910m/6-1,000 yd. Maximum measurement distance (reflective)* 910m/1,000 yd. Maximum measurement distance (tree)* 730m/800 yd. Maximum measurement distance (deer)* 540m/600 yd. Distance display (increment) Every 1m/yd. Accuracy** (actual distance) ±1m/yd. (shorter than 100m/yd.)

±2m/yd. (100m/yd. and over) Magnification (x) 6 Effective objective diameter (mm) 20 Actual field of view (°) 6 Exit pupil (mm) 3.3 Eye relief (mm) 16.7 Dimensions (LxHxW) (mm/inch) 91 x 73 x 37/3.6 x 2.9 x 1.5 Weight (excluding battery) (g/oz.) 130/4.6 Power source CR2 lithium battery x 1 (DC 3V)

Automatic power shut-off (after approx. 8 sec. unoperated) Waterproof structure Rainproof - JIS/IEC protection class 4 (IPX4) equivalent

(under Nikon's testing conditions) Laser classification IEC60825-1: Class 1M/Laser Product

FDA/21 CFR Part 1040.10: Class I Laser Product Electromagnetic compatibility FCC Part15 SubPartB class B, EU:EMC directive, AS/NZS, VCCI classB, CU TR 020, ICES-003 Environment RoHS, WEEE

* Under Nikon's measurement conditions and reference values.

Under Nikon's measurement conditions and reference values. ** Under Nikon's measurement conditions.

The specifications of the product may not be achieved depending on the target object's shape, surface texture and nature, and/or weather conditions.