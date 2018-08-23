Nikon : releases the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S, NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S, and the Mount Adapter FTZ, and develops the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct

August 23, 2018

Designed exclusively for the Nikon Z mount system, featuring a new, larger-diameter mount

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of three new lenses compatible with the Nikon Z mount system's full-frame (Nikon FX format) mirrorless cameras, for which a new larger-diameter mount has been adopted, as well as the Mount Adapter FTZ. The three new lenses are the standard zoom NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, the wide-angle prime NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S, and the standard prime NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S.

NIKKOR Z lenses pursue a new dimension in optical performance, by taking advantage of the superior design flexibility made possible by the combination of the larger Z mount with its inner diameter of 55 mm, and a short flange focal distance of 16 mm. The lenses offer sharp resolution with both still-image and movie recording capability, and are equipped with functions that include: compensation for focus breathing (the shifting of the angle of view when focus is adjusted), quiet operation, smooth exposure control, a control ring, and performance that are all well suited to movie recording.

The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S, and NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S are S-Line interchangeable lenses. The S-Line is a newly designated grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that adhere to a new benchmark in optical performance, creating new definitions of design principles and quality control. These lenses realize a rendering performance that surpasses that of conventional f/4 standard zoom lenses and f/1.8 wide-angle or standard prime lenses. From maximum aperture, clear and sharp resolution can be achieved as well as beautiful bokeh characteristics.

Additionally, the Mount Adapter FTZ has been designed to allow users of Nikon SLR cameras to utilize their existing NIKKOR F mount lenses with the Z mount system and enjoy taking advantage of an even wider variety of lens characteristics with their photography.

Development of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct

Nikon is currently developing the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, the fastest lens in Nikon's history*, a standard prime manual focus lens. The design of the Noct lens exemplifies Nikon's mission to pursue the ultimate optical performance in the mirrorless category. As the result, the Noct is positioned it at the top of the S-Line. In addition, Nikon is planning on releasing a variety of new lenses that will continue to expand its line of attractive, high-performance NIKKOR Z lenses that further extend photographers' creative expressions.

* Within interchangeable lenses for Nikon SLR cameras and Advanced Cameras with Interchangeable Lenses.

NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S primary features

Standard focal-length range from wide-angle 24 mm to medium-telephoto 70 mm can effectively cover a wide variety of scenes and subjects with rendering performance that will change the perception of zoom lenses with a maximum aperture of f/4

Optical design that suppresses variations in aberrations from shooting distances of close-up to infinity, demonstrating sharp resolution even in the peripheral areas of the frame from the maximum aperture, and fine point-image reproduction

Achieved a minimum focus distance of just 0.3 m across the zoom range

Adoption of an ED glass element, an aspherical ED lens element, and three aspherical lens elements

Nano Crystal Coat adopted to suppress ghost and flare

Has the size needed to deliver an extremely high standard of optical performance, yet provides outstanding portability; employs a retracting mechanism that can be set on/off without pressing a button and reduces total length for a compact lens that can easily be taken anywhere

In consideration to a dust- and drip-resistance, the entire lens, including moving parts, has been sealed

Fluorine coat applied to front lens surface

NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S primary features

Rendering performance that redefines perceptions of what a 35 mm f/1.8 lens can do

Sharp resolution even in the peripheral areas of the frame from the maximum aperture, provide effective suppression of sagittal coma flare that enables superb point-image reproduction when capturing point light sources in night landscapes, and the soft and natural bokeh characteristics expected of a fast (bright) lens

Adoption of a new multi-focusing system achieves quiet, fast, and accurate AF control, as well as high image-forming performance at any focus distance

Adoption of two ED glass elements, and three aspherical lens elements

Nano Crystal Coat adopted to suppress ghost and flare

In consideration to a dust- and drip-resistance, the entire lens, including moving parts, has been sealed

NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S primary features

Superior rendering for exquisite image expression that redefines perceptions of what a 50 mm f/1.8 lens can do

Thorough suppression of axial chromatic aberration ensures superior resolution with faithful reproduction of the fine textures in subjects, even from maximum aperture

Sharp and clear rendering of details from the center of the frame to the peripheral edges, regardless of the shooting distance

The soft and beautiful bokeh characteristics at any shooting distance possible only with a fast (bright) lens

Adoption of two ED glass elements, and two aspherical lens elements

Nano Crystal Coat adopted to suppress ghost and flare

Adoption of a new, powerful stepping motor (STM) enables quiet and accurate AF control with both still-image and movie recording

In consideration to a dust- and drip-resistance, the entire lens, including moving parts, has been sealed

Mount Adapter FTZ primary features

Shooting with AE, or AF/AE, is available with approximately 360 NIKKOR F lenses from AI type onwards*

The unique characteristics of NIKKOR F mount lenses can be applied to Z mount system image quality

In-camera VR (Vibration Reduction) available when attaching a NIKKOR F lens without built-in VR; in-camera VR also performs well with movie recording

When attaching a NIKKOR F lens with built-in VR, lens VR and in-camera VR effectively work together to compensate for camera shake by enabling three-axis VR

Various sections of the adapter are effectively sealed to ensure dust- and drip-resistant performance equivalent to that of NIKKOR F lenses

Designed to be lightweight yet tough, with consideration for superior operability as a part of a complete system

* Shooting with AF/AE is not possible with some lenses

Development of the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens that pursues ultimate optical performance

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct that Nikon is currently developing will be a large aperture, standard 58 mm prime focal-length, the fastest lens in Nikon's history*, manual-focus lens positioned at the very top of the S-Line. It will symbolize the Nikon Z mount system's new dimension in optical performance.

It has inherited the design concept behind the original AI Noct-Nikkor 58mm f/1.2, a standard prime lens released in 1977, named for 'Nocturne' (a musical composition inspired by or evocative of the night), and popular for its ability to finely reproduce point light sources as point images. This new Noct lens that is currently in development will take advantage of advanced design flexibility, afforded by the Z mount, pursuing ultimate optical performance. Development continues with the goals of achieving an extremely fast maximum aperture of f/0.95, offering the ultimate in NIKKOR rendering performance with superior detail and sharpness. Additionally, the goal is to achieve beautiful blur characteristics, or bokeh, with good continuity, while ensuring outstanding point-image reproduction capabilities for more compelling, three-dimensional imaging.

* Within interchangeable lenses for Nikon SLR cameras and Advanced Cameras with Interchangeable Lenses.

· Information regarding the release of this product will be announced at a later date.

The NIKKOR Z Lens Roadmap