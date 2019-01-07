Nikon : releases the ultra-wide-angle NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S zoom lens compatible with the Nikon Z mount system

January 8, 2019

A compact and lightweight lens that supports filter attachment and offers superior optical performance

Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S, a high-performance ultra-wide-angle zoom lens that is compatible with full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras for which the new larger-diameter mount has been adopted.

The NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is an ultra-wide-angle zoom lens that covers a 14 mm to 30 mm range of focal lengths with a constant maximum aperture of f/4 throughout the range. Furthermore, the lens is part of the S-Line, a newly designated grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that adhere to a new benchmark in optical performance, creating new definitions of design principles and quality control.

The combination of superior optical performance and compact size is made possible by the new Z mount system. The NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S features four ED glass and four aspherical lens elements in its lens optics, and demonstrates outstanding optical performance that maximizes the potential of high-pixel-count digital cameras. These features are evident in cameras like the Z 7, with its effective pixel count of 45.7 megapixels and excellent resolving power. Additionally, the use of Nikon's exclusive coating technologies, including Nano Crystal Coat, effectively suppresses ghost and flare, contributing to the output of extremely clear photos and videos. This achieves rendering performance that will change the perception of ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses with a maximum aperture of f/4.

The adoption of a button-less retractable mechanism provides excellent mobility while preserving optical performance, enabling a smaller, more portable size that allows for quick shooting. Nikon's exclusive fluorine coat, which is effective in the repelling of dust, water droplets, grease, and dirt, and possesses superb anti-reflection characteristics, has been applied to the external surface of the front lens element.

Furthermore, the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is the world's first*1 full-frame lens to support direct filter attachment despite starting at a 14 mm focal length. This allows users to enjoy the effects of different filters such as polarizing and neutral density filters, which was not possible before. The support for filter attachment also enables shooting in more active situations as the front element is better protected by the filter and lens hood, in addition to the dust- and drip-resistance considered in the design of the lens.

The NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S lens barrel is equipped with a control ring. The focus (M/A)*2, aperture, or exposure compensation function can be assigned to the control ring. The control ring does not click with rotation, supporting smooth shooting. Its quiet operation is especially beneficial with movie recording. Additionally, focus breathing is also effectively controlled. This not only captures natural footage in which the angle of view does not change when the focus position is shifted forward or backward, but also makes capturing a series of images that can be combined to create a single image with increased depth of field easy using focus shift shooting.

The high-performance NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S, with its superior mobility and operability, makes it possible for users to enjoy dynamic imaging expression utilizing the ultra-wide-angle to wide-angle range of focal lengths for still images and videos that exhibit excellent image quality.

*1 Among FX-format interchangeable lenses for digital cameras with interchangeable lenses with a focal range beginning at 14 mm or lower, available as of January 8, 2019. Statement based on Nikon research.

Among FX-format interchangeable lenses for digital cameras with interchangeable lenses with a focal range beginning at 14 mm or lower, available as of January 8, 2019. Statement based on Nikon research. *2 A function that enables immediate switching from autofocus to manual focus using the control ring.

Primary features

Support for a range of focal lengths that allows users to enjoy dynamic expression from the ultra-wide-angle 14 mm to the highly practical wide-angle 30 mm commonly used to capture a wide variety of subjects and scenes

The world's first* full-frame ultra-wide-angle zoom lens starting at 14 mm focal length to support filter attachment

A retractable mechanism that works without buttons helps achieve compact portability while supporting immediate shooting

Outstanding optical performance that delivers excellent image and video quality throughout the entire zoom range

Optics for which four ED glass and four aspherical lens elements have been adopted ensure excellent resolution, across all edges of the frame, from maximum aperture

Nikon's exclusive coating technologies, including Nano Crystal Coat, effectively suppresses ghost and flare for clear images

A constant maximum aperture of f/4 throughout the entire zoom range maintains exposure settings while the zoom function is in use

A control ring that demonstrates superior operability with quiet and smooth operation

Focus breathing control that is effective not only with movie recording, but also for focus shift shooting

Designed with consideration to dust and drip resistance; fluorine coat effectively repels dust, water droplets, grease, and dirt

Adoption of a stepping motor (STM) realizes a fast, quiet, and accurate AF drive for both still-image and movie recording

An electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism enables extremely precise aperture control