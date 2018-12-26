Nikon : to Support “AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019”

Log in
12/26/2018 | 06:15am CET

December 26, 2018

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce its official supporter of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 (January 5 to February 1, 2019 in UAE) which is governed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

As an official supporter, the Nikon logo will be conspicuous throughout, appearing on the escort kids' uniforms, photographers' bibs and at the field side during the event. In addition, for the professional photographers covering this event, Nikon will set up a service center of Nikon Professional Services (NPS) in Round of 16 and subsequent matches to offer support and services, including equipment check and clean, minor repairs and the loan of equipment.

Furthermore, Nikon Middle East FZE (NMEF), a subsidiary of Nikon, will conduct on-site promotions to enhance the excitement of the event. At the Booth, there will be a Touch and Try section for our current digital cameras and a photo shooting section used our digital SLR camera. NMEF will provide giveaways when visitors take commemorative photos in this section and post them to SNS.

Aiming for the championship of Asia, the 24 teams will participate in the AFC Asian Cup which is a prestigious quadrennial event governed by AFC. Exciting events featuring top athletes from the Asia are expected. Nikon has continued to support the AFC since 2004. Nikon respects athletes who continuously challenge their own limits, and wishes to improve the recognition of its brand and also to heighten its value. Nikon will continue to support international sporting events.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 05:14:02 UTC
