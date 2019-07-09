Nikon : to Support “The 148th Open”

July 9, 2019

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce its official patronage of The 148th Open (July 18 to 21, 2019 at Royal Portrush).

The Open is the world's oldest and most traditional golf tournament, as well as one of the major golfing events. For over 150 years, The Open has played host to some of the world's best players who set out to become the 'Champion Golfer of the Year'. Nikon is proud to have been supporting The Open since 1981.

Nikon branding will be present around the course during the Championship and the Official Photographers will take images with Nikon cameras. In addition, Nikon Professional Services (NPS) will be operating a service center for professional photographers. This will provide equipment check and clean, minor repairs and loan equipment, including the latest Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6, full-frame mirrorless cameras whose silent operation makes them ideal for golf photography.