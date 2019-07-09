Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nikon Corp    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORP

(7731)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nikon : to Support “The 148th Open”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 12:53am EDT

July 9, 2019

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce its official patronage of The 148th Open (July 18 to 21, 2019 at Royal Portrush).

The Open is the world's oldest and most traditional golf tournament, as well as one of the major golfing events. For over 150 years, The Open has played host to some of the world's best players who set out to become the 'Champion Golfer of the Year'. Nikon is proud to have been supporting The Open since 1981.

Nikon branding will be present around the course during the Championship and the Official Photographers will take images with Nikon cameras. In addition, Nikon Professional Services (NPS) will be operating a service center for professional photographers. This will provide equipment check and clean, minor repairs and loan equipment, including the latest Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6, full-frame mirrorless cameras whose silent operation makes them ideal for golf photography.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 04:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKON CORP
12:53aNIKON : to Support “The 148th Open”
PU
06/22VELODYNE LIDAR HIRES BANKERS FOR AN : Business Insider
RE
06/21NIKON : Investment in Canadian company, wrnch, Inc
AQ
06/21NIKON : Notice Regarding the Status and Conclusion of Repurchase of Shares of Co..
PU
06/20NIKON : Investment in Canadian company, wrnch, Inc.
AQ
06/18Trade tensions kick Asian business confidence to 10-year low - Thomson Reuter..
RE
06/13NIKON : establishes "Nikon BioImaging Lab" in Boston to support drug discovery r..
PU
05/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Weigh Huawei Implications
DJ
05/10NIKON : Notice of Revision of the Shareholder Returns Policy and Repurchase of S..
AQ
04/26NIKON : Velodyne Lidar, Nikon Announce Manufacturing Agreement for Mass Producti..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 659 B
EBIT 2020 53 761 M
Net income 2020 43 177 M
Finance 2020 303 B
Yield 2020 3,85%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 607 B
Chart NIKON CORP
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 669  JPY
Last Close Price 1 557  JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuo Ushida President & Representative Director
Masashi Oka CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yasuyuki Okamoto Director & Managing Executive Officer
Takaharu Honda Director
Takumi Odajima Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKON CORP-2.38%5 656
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%16 987
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD40.36%939
GOPRO INC30.90%852
VITEC GROUP PLC-7.76%622
TAMRON CO LTD40.96%536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About