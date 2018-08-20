Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nikon Corp    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORP (7731)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SnapBridge, the Nikon app that connects a smart device to a Nikon digital camera, receives the Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 08:16am CEST

August 20, 2018

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that SnapBridge, the Nikon app that connects a smart device to a Nikon digital camera, has received the Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2018, sponsored by Germany's Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen.

The Red Dot Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that has over 60 years of history. More than 8,600 entries from 45 countries were submitted for the Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2018. Submissions were judged by a panel of recognized design specialists from around the world with criteria based on aspects such as design and creativity.

See the Red Dot Online website for further information on the Red Dot Design Awards.

SnapBridge is the Nikon app that seamlessly connects a smart device*1 to a Nikon digital camera via Bluetooth® connection. One-time setup enables a constant Bluetooth® connection*2 between the smart device and camera, automatically downloading pictures to the smart device as they are taken with the camera. Additionally, a single camera can be paired with up to five smart devices. The app also enables users to attach information such as copyright, shooting data, comments, and logos to photos as they are downloaded to the smart device, as well as to control the camera using the smart device for remote photography.

  • *1iPhone®, iPad®, iPod touch®, and Android™ devices to which the SnapBridge app has been installed can be used. The SnapBridge app can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store® and Google Play™. See Nikon's website for further information.
  • *2As from SnapBridge version 2.5, the automatic connection between camera and smart device is 'OFF' in default setting. Turn it to 'ON' during pairing in order to activate automatic transfer.
  • ·The Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® functions built into cameras are effective only when connected to a smart device on which the SnapBridge app has been installed.
  • ·The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Nikon Corporation is under license.
  • ·Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKON CORP
08:16aSNAPBRIDGE, THE NIKON APP THAT CONNE : Communication Design 2018
PU
08/16NIKON : Patent Application Titled "Electronic Device" Published Online (USPTO 20..
AQ
08/16NIKON : "Focus Detection Device And Image-Capturing Apparatus" in Patent Applica..
AQ
08/16NIKON : Patent Issued for Pulsed Light Generating Method, Pulse Laser Apparatus,..
AQ
08/16TWO NIKON PRODUCTS RECEIVE THE EISA : the Nikon D850 and AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm ..
PU
08/07NIKON : Releases High-Speed Super Resolution Microscope
AQ
08/07NIKON : First Quarter of the Year ending March 2019 Financial Results/Financial ..
PU
08/07NIKON CORP : 1st quarter results
CO
08/07NIKON CORP : Slide show Q1 results
CO
08/02NIKON : Patent Issued for Polarization-Modulating Element, Illumination Optical ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14So You Want To Invest In The WME Industry? Here Is What You Need To Know 
2017ATHERSYS PARTNERS UP : Can Nikon CeLL Get MultiStem On Track? 
2017CANON : This Forgotten Tech Stock Has Quietly Risen 20% In The Past Year 
2017Medtech News Over The Christmas Period 
2016Nikon Has Little Growth Potential Because Of Rapidly Declining Camera Sales 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 744 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 53 752 M
Finance 2019 270 B
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
P/E ratio 2020 16,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 828 B
Chart NIKON CORP
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2 125  JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuo Ushida President & Representative Director
Masashi Oka CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yasuyuki Okamoto Director & Managing Executive Officer
Takaharu Honda Director
Takumi Odajima Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKON CORP-10.21%7 492
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.-12.69%6 738
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION17.55%5 629
BRP INC39.43%4 856
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-38.89%4 854
TRIGANO-18.33%2 660
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.