MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nikon Corp

NIKON CORP

(7731)
News 
News

Velodyne Lidar hires bankers for an IPO: Business Insider

06/22/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
A Velodyne LiDAR sensor is seen mounted on a self-driving vehicle during a self-racing cars event at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows, California

(Reuters) - Autonomous vehicle technology company Velodyne Lidar has hired bankers for an initial public offering, Business Insider reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the process.

The San Jose, California-based company is working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, and William Blair for a potential IPO, the report said.

Velodyne is looking to surpass its private valuation of $1.8 billion and go public before the end of 2019, Business insider added, citing a source.

Nikon Corp invested $25 million in the self-driving car technology company in December 2018.

Velodyne Lidar did not respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.53% 28.12 Delayed Quote.14.73%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.19% 67.97 Delayed Quote.30.56%
NIKON CORP -0.64% 1544 End-of-day quote.-3.20%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.41% 105 Delayed Quote.12.37%
