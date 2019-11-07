Nikon : Announcement of Business Alliance with DMG MORI CO., LTD.

November 7, 2019

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) and DMG MORI CO., LTD. (President: Masahiko Mori, head office: Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, hereafter referred to as DMG MORI) concluded a memorandum of understanding for comprehensive business alliance.

This business alliance will boost establishment of Nikon's material processing business by utilizing the knowledge of DMG MORI, a leading machine tool company. The two companies will also cooperate to develop more advanced DMG MORI machine tools by applying Nikon's measurement and camera related technologies. In addition, effectively using the global sales network of DMG MORI, Nikon will conduct sales of its proprietary optical processing machines that perform various metal processing with high precision using laser.

This agreement will achieve synergy by effectively combining the mutual resources of the two companies; Nikon, a company that has the advantage of advanced technological capabilities centering on opto-electronics and precision technologies, and DMG MORI, a leading machine tool company.

As a theme to address during its Medium-Term Management Plan from fiscal year 2019 to 2021, Nikon will realize acceleration in the business field of material processing, including sales of optical processing machines.

In recent years, machine tool users have been increasing investments in high-accuracy machines, digitalization, and automation to realize high-mix/low-volume production at their factories. This trend is accompanied by a growing demand for non-contact measurement technology due to advancement in integration of mechanical machining and measurement. Under such circumstances, DMG MORI will be able to take advantage of Nikon's technologies to develop products that facilitate high-accuracy and digitalization.

Nikon and DMG MORI will cooperate to provide innovative solutions to their customers through this business alliance.

Company name DMG MORI CO., LTD. President Dr. Masahiko Mori Head office 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi, Japan Capital 51,115 million yen Business operations Manufacture and sale of machine tools

(Machining centers, CNC lathes and other products)

