Nikon : Announcement of Capital and Business Alliance with XTIA Ltd.

February 21, 2020

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) signed a capital and business alliance agreement with XTIA Ltd. (previous company name: Optical Comb, Inc.) (CEO: Takao Yagi, head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter 'XTIA'). Based on this agreement, Nikon will accept a 0.8 billion yen third-party allocation of shares by XTIA.

Nikon aims for early launch of material processing business, and sales expansion of optical processing machine deployed since 2019 is one of its essential measures. Combining optical comb, the world's only light source technology possessed by XTIA, with Nikon's technical capabilities, knowhow and more, Nikon aims to develop an unprecedented machine employing highly accurate shape measurement function.

Company name XTIA Ltd. CEO President and CEO Takao Yagi Head office 3rd floor, Kandamisakicho Building, 3-6-12 Kandamisakicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Capital 495,000 thousand yen Business The development and sales of optical comb sources, applications and related devices.

XTIA began as a Tokyo Institute of Technology start-up in 2002, with the goal of applying unique Nobel Prize optical comb technology for industrial applications. In April 2016, it succeeded in developing a complete inline non-contact measurement system that is currently being used by various Japanese car makers in their automated assembly lines.

