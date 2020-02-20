Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nikon Corporation    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nikon : Announcement of Capital and Business Alliance with XTIA Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:17pm EST
Announcement of Capital and Business Alliance with XTIA Ltd.

February 21, 2020

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) signed a capital and business alliance agreement with XTIA Ltd. (previous company name: Optical Comb, Inc.) (CEO: Takao Yagi, head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter 'XTIA'). Based on this agreement, Nikon will accept a 0.8 billion yen third-party allocation of shares by XTIA.

Nikon aims for early launch of material processing business, and sales expansion of optical processing machine deployed since 2019 is one of its essential measures. Combining optical comb, the world's only light source technology possessed by XTIA, with Nikon's technical capabilities, knowhow and more, Nikon aims to develop an unprecedented machine employing highly accurate shape measurement function.

XTIA Ltd. Overview
Company name XTIA Ltd.
CEO President and CEO Takao Yagi
Head office 3rd floor, Kandamisakicho Building, 3-6-12 Kandamisakicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Capital 495,000 thousand yen
Business The development and sales of optical comb sources, applications and related devices.
About XTIA Ltd.

XTIA began as a Tokyo Institute of Technology start-up in 2002, with the goal of applying unique Nobel Prize optical comb technology for industrial applications. In April 2016, it succeeded in developing a complete inline non-contact measurement system that is currently being used by various Japanese car makers in their automated assembly lines.

The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 03:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIKON CORPORATION
10:17pNIKON : Announcement of Capital and Business Alliance with XTIA Ltd.
PU
02/14Japan's largest camera trade show cancelled due to viral outbreak
AQ
02/13NIKON : Fundus camera "RetinaStation" receives the iF DESIGN AWARD 2020
AQ
02/12NIKON : releases the fast, ultra-wide-angle prime NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S, and the..
AQ
02/12NIKON : releases the D6 digital SLR camera
AQ
02/06NIKON CORPORATION : 3rd quarter results
CO
02/06NIKON CORPORATION : Slide show Q3 results
CO
02/03NIKON : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock
PU
01/23NIKON : releases NIS-A NIS.ai, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based module for ..
AQ
01/20NIKON : Newly selected for the highest rank, "A List," by the CDP's climate chan..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 617 B
EBIT 2020 21 045 M
Net income 2020 18 938 M
Finance 2020 243 B
Yield 2020 5,02%
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 449 B
Chart NIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 326,38  JPY
Last Close Price 1 195,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Masashi Oka CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Takaharu Honda Director
Takumi Odajima Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION-9.88%4 057
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%21 009
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-2.95%1 814
TAMRON CO.,LTD.8.62%634
GOPRO, INC.-6.57%595
THE VITEC GROUP PLC-12.36%568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group