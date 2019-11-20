Nikon : GHG emissions reduction targets approved by Science Based Targets initiative

Log in
11/20/2019 | 11:26pm EST
Nikon Group's GHG emissions reduction targets approved by Science Based Targets initiative

November 21, 2019

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative approved the Nikon Group's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets for FY 2030.

The SBT initiative is a collaboration between CDP, an international NGO working on environmental issues such as climate change, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature for achieving the Paris Agreement-mandated objective of holding the increase in the global average temperature to below 2˚C above pre-industrial levels. It certifies the CO2 emission reduction targets of companies that are in line with emissions reduction scenarios based on scientific facts.

Nikon Group's GHG emissions reduction targets approved by SBT initiative
  • Reduce GHG emissions (scope 1*1 and 2*2) by 26% compared with the FY 2013 level by FY 2030.
  • Reduce GHG emissions (in three of 15 scope 3*3 categories-purchased goods and services, upstream transportation & distribution, and use of sold products) by 31% compared with the FY 2013 level by FY 2030.
  • *1Direct greenhouse gas emissions due to the use of fuel on site.
  • *2Indirect greenhouse gas emissions from consumption of purchased electricity heat or steam.
  • *3Indirect greenhouse gas emissions related to business activities in the supply chain (excluding emissions already included in Scope 1 and 2).

In order to achieve these targets, the Nikon Group will continue working to reduce CO2 emissions associated with its business activities, including improving the efficiency of production and development processes that make full use of its technological capabilities, and the use of renewable energy. We also promote greenhouse gas emissions reduction throughout the entire supply chain, such as low-carbon products, improving transportation efficiency, and working with procurement partners, and aim to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

For more information

Sustainability

The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:25:03 UTC
